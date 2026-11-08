CSJ Report Reveals Chasm in UK Youth Relationships and Rising Pornography Use

A new Centre For Social Justice report identifies a deepening chasm between UK men and women, linking rising pornography consumption and isolation to declining marriage and fertility rates among the under-30s.

A groundbreaking report released by the Centre For Social Justice (CSJ) paints a stark picture of modern British youth, describing a generation marooned in childhood bedrooms and struggling to form adult relationships. The analysis highlights a profound chasm opening up between the sexes among those under 30, driven by factors including the pervasive use of pornography, mounting anxiety, and economic pressures. This shift is resulting in significantly lower levels of marriage, sexual activity, and overall happiness across the demographic.

Core Drivers of the Relationship Recession

The CSJ analysis, titled Relationship Recession, identifies the proliferation of explicit content as a primary catalyst for the collapse in traditional romantic connections. This digital exposure is compounded by the rising cost of living and persistently high levels of youth unemployment, creating an environment where forming intimate bonds is increasingly difficult. The think tank argues that the harm extends beyond individual psychology, causing deeper relational damage to trust, intimacy, and communication skills essential for healthy partnerships.

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The prevalence of such content is now so widespread among younger generations that even marginal negative effects accumulate into meaningful societal damage when replicated across millions of users. Polling conducted for the report revealed that more than 18 per cent of Britons aged 18-34, representing nearly three million individuals, have considered uploading adult content to platforms like OnlyFans. This digital engagement reflects a broader trend where virtual interactions are replacing physical and emotional connection.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Societal Shifts

Men are disproportionately affected by this trend, being 26 times more likely to live with their mother by their 25th birthday than with a spouse. The proportion of young adults aged 20 to 34 living in the family home has surged from 20 per cent in 2008 to nearly 30 per cent currently. Among this group, men are significantly more likely to remain at home, with a third of young men living with parents compared to a quarter of young women.

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Simultaneously, sexual activity has declined sharply, with the percentage of 16 to 24-year-olds describing themselves as sexually active dropping from 68 per cent to 44 per cent over the past seven years. The report notes that 27 per cent of men watch pornography several times a week or more, compared to just 5 per cent of women. This disparity in consumption habits is cited as a key factor in the widening gap between male and female expectations and behaviors in romantic contexts.

Impact on Marriage, Fertility, and Mental Well-being

The decline in traditional relationship structures has had measurable impacts on marriage and fertility rates in England and Wales. The rate of both men and women marrying by age 30 has fallen by 90 per cent over the last 50 years, with the figure for those in their early 20s dropping by more than 97 per cent. There are now approximately 3.7 million fewer married people under 30 than in 1976, with the total count falling from 4.5 million to roughly 790,000.

Concurrently, the fertility rate has hit a record low of 1.39 children per woman, while the average age of motherhood has risen from 23 in the 1970s to 31 today. Mental health struggles are also escalating, with a quarter of 17- to 19-year-olds in the UK believed to have a probable mental disorder. Social isolation is profound, as the percentage of 15-year-olds spending time with friends every evening has plummeted from 14 per cent to just 2 per cent since the year 2000.

Next Steps in Modern Dating and Social Interaction

The mechanisms of modern dating have shifted dramatically away from traditional venues like pubs, which have fallen by 29 per cent since 1990, and online platforms that often feel lopsided, with two male daters for every one female. The number of youth clubs has also decreased by 1,000 over the last 15 years, reducing opportunities for organic social interaction. Just one in 20 couples now meet while out and about, relying instead on digital interfaces.

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Furthermore, the rise of working from home has diminished office romances, and one in four young people now abstain from alcohol, up from one in seven in 2017. The CSJ attributes these changes to a complex web of modern pressures, including housing costs, social media influence, political instability, and the erosion of traditional institutions like marriage. These factors combine to create an environment where young people feel increasingly disconnected from both the opposite sex and each other, signaling a need for comprehensive societal responses.