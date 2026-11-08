CSJ Report: Porn and Cost of Living Drive UK Youth Relationship Recession

A new Centre For Social Justice report reveals a sharp decline in UK marriage and intimacy, driven by pornography, economic pressures, and social isolation among young adults.

A comprehensive new analysis has painted a stark picture of modern British youth, revealing a deepening social crisis where young people remain isolated in their bedrooms, struggling with anxiety and forming fewer relationships. The report identifies a significant widening chasm between men and women under the age of 30, resulting in historically low levels of marriage, sexual activity, and overall happiness across the nation.

Pornography and Economic Pressures

Analysis conducted by the Centre For Social Justice (CSJ) indicates that men are 26 times more likely to be living with their mother by their 25th birthday than with a spouse. The report, titled Relationship Recession, identifies the proliferation of explicit content as a primary driver for the collapse in relationships. This factor is compounded by the rising cost of living and persistently high levels of youth unemployment.

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The study highlights that one of the most significant harms of watching pornography is the deeper relational damage it causes to trust, intimacy, and communication. The text notes that this behavior is now sufficiently prevalent, particularly across the younger generation, that even comparatively small effects become meaningful when reproduced across millions of people.

Polling data gathered for the report found that more than 18 per cent of Britons aged 18-34, which amounts to nearly three million individuals, say they have considered uploading adult content to OnlyFans or similar sites. On these platforms, subscribers sign up to see adult pictures or videos posted by individuals or couples, reflecting a shift in how intimacy and companionship are sought or consumed.

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Living Arrangements and Marriage Decline

The report details the wider societal and economic changes which have caused a rapid rise in the number of young people remaining in the family home into early adulthood. It reveals that the proportion of 20 to 34-year-olds doing so has increased from 20 per cent in 2008 to nearly 30 per cent now. Men are significantly more likely to live at home, with a third of young men compared with a quarter of young women in this situation.

This trend has coincided with a steep decline in marriage among this demographic. The rate of men and women who marry by the age of 30 has fallen by 90 per cent over the past 50 years. For those in their early 20s, the figure is down by more than 97 per cent. Fifty years ago, most men were married by their 25th birthday, a standard that has virtually disappeared.

In England and Wales, there are now around 3.7 million fewer married people under 30 than in 1976, despite a greater total number of young people. The number has fallen from 4.5 million to approximately 790,000. The report explicitly states that as a young man approaches 25, he is 26 times more likely to live with his mum than his wife, underscoring the magnitude of this social shift.

Mental Health and Dating Changes

Sex is also going out of fashion among the younger generation. The proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds who describe themselves as sexually active dropped from 68 per cent to 44 per cent over the past seven years. The fertility rate in England and Wales is at a record low of 1.39 children per woman, with the average age at which women become mothers increasing from 23 in the 1970s to 31 now.

The report paints a worrying picture of increasingly isolated teenagers struggling with their mental health. The proportion of 15-year-olds spending time with friends every evening has dropped from 14 per cent to 2 per cent since the turn of the millennium. While parents are likely to point to the demands of schoolwork and fears for teenagers' safety as the reason, the report argues that such extensive bedroom-dwelling is not healthy.

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Citing a claim that a quarter of 17- to 19-year-olds in the UK now have a probable mental disorder of some sort, the CSJ highlights the psychological toll of isolation. The changing nature of romantic interactions has played a part in the chasm between the genders, with meetings much less likely to take place in the pub and more likely to happen on dating apps.

Future Outlook and Social Isolation

The number of pubs has fallen by 29 per cent since 1990, and more than a quarter of late-night venues in total have disappeared since the Covid pandemic. One in four young people does not drink at all, up from one in seven in 2017. The rise of working from home has also made office romances less likely, while there are 1,000 fewer youth clubs today than 15 years ago. Just one in 20 couples now meet while out and about.

Online dating dominates the landscape but is lopsided, with the ratio of online daters being two men for every one woman. The report states that modern life is more complex than ever. Housing, social media, technology, political ruptures, spiritual disenfranchisement, a climate crisis, the cost of living, and even the instability of old institutions such as marriage and the family seem to be creaking under the pressure of the modern world.

Perpetuating these issues, according to the CSJ, is the wide use of pornography, particularly among men. The organization found that 27 per cent of men watch pornography several times a week or more, compared with just 5 per cent of women. All these factors undoubtedly play a role in why it feels hard for young people today to navigate relationships and achieve independence.