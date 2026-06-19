CSI Veterans Team Up to Adapt Bestselling Thriller Series 'The Naturalist' for TV

Veterans from the CSI franchise are developing a TV adaptation of Andrew Mayne's bestselling crime-thriller book series The Naturalist. The procedural follows a brilliant but isolated biologist who uses animal behavior principles to hunt predators, while grappling with his own secrets. Written by Andrew Karlsruher and Danny Cannon, with Cannon also executive producing, the series comes from Veritas Entertainment.

A major entertainment studio has partnered with veterans from the long-running CSI franchise to adapt acclaimed crime-thriller author Andrew Mayne 's bestselling book series The Naturalist into a television series.

The upcoming procedural is described as centering on a brilliant but socially estranged biologist who uniquely applies the laws of animal behavior to track and hunt human predators. A core narrative element is that the protagonist conceals his own profound mysteries, causing him to turn every investigation into a deep personal study. The project is being developed for television by writer Andrew Karlsruher, whose previous credits include MacGyver and CSI: Cyber, who will pen the adaptation alongside Danny Cannon.

Cannon famously directed the original CSI pilot and has an extensive background in executive producing and directing pilots for series such as Nikita. Both Cannon and Peter Jaysen are executive producers on the new series for ABC, alongside Alan Gasmer, with Andy Cutler serving as producer. The adaptation originates from Veritas Entertainment, a media and entertainment company founded by Jaysen and Gasmer.

The source book series, which launched in 2017 with its first novel, has grown to include sequels like Looking Glass (2018), Murder Theory (2019), and Dark Pattern (2019). The franchise has achieved significant commercial success, becoming an Amazon Charts bestseller. The original novel even earned a nomination for an International Thriller Writers Award in the best original paperback novel category in 2019.

Author Andrew Mayne has penned numerous other works, including The Girl Beneath the Sea and Angel Killer, with his next solo project, The Session, scheduled for publication in October 2026. As of now, the television adaptation of The Naturalist has not been assigned an official release date window. This announcement is part of a broader slate of entertainment news. Florence Pugh was recently seen filming a new romantic comedy alongside Andy Samberg.

Separately, A24's dark comedy thriller starring Glen Powell has become available on HBO Max. A beloved Jim Carrey film is confirmed to be getting a sequel. Blumhouse's divisive horror movie featuring Julia Garner has secured a new streaming platform. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves continues to draw viewers on streaming services.

DC Comics has plans for three new comic series focusing on legacy superhero teams. Netflix has released a Harlan Coben adaptation starring Sam Worthington. Ryan Murphy's new series The Shards has received a release date. Prime Video's latest romantic drama stars Abigail Cowen in her first major role since Fate: TheWinx Saga





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TV Adaptation The Naturalist Andrew Mayne CSI Crime Thriller Procedural Andrew Karlsruher Danny Cannon Veritas Entertainment Book Series

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