CSA Awards Celebrate Casting Excellence Across Film, Television, and Theater

Held simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York, and London, the event drew over 1,500 guests and was hosted by Janelle James, Jordan Carlos, and Susan Wokoma respectively.

The Los Angeles ceremony saw Jason Reitman present the prestigious Artios Award to casting director Allison Jones for her work on the film 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'. The film also received the award for Best Casting in a Motion Picture – Sci-Fi/Fantasy. Other notable wins included 'Dune: Part Two', which secured four awards, including Best Casting in a Motion Picture – Fantasy. In New York, the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award was presented to casting director Daniel Swee for his contributions to Lincoln Center Theater. The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting was awarded to Juliette Meanger in London and presented by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. During the Los Angeles ceremony, CSA President Destiny Lilly announced the introduction of a new category in 2026, the London Theater Award. This award recognizes excellence in casting within U.K. theater, signifying the organization's ongoing commitment to global recognition. The CSA also made a generous donation to various organizations providing support for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. The ceremony showcased numerous other categories, including Television Series - Drama, Television Series - Comedy, and New York Theater - Musical. Winners in these categories included 'The Crown' for Television Series - Drama, 'Abbott Elementary' for Television Series - Comedy, and 'Kimberly Akimbo' for New York Theater - Musical. This year's CSA Awards highlighted the exceptional talent and dedication within the casting community, celebrating their crucial role in shaping the entertainment industry





