Crystal Palace Write Greatest Chapter in History with Conference League Victory

Crystal Palace have secured their third piece of silverware in a year, defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the Conference League final. The win marks the end of an incredible period in the club's history, with Austrian manager Oliver Glasner departing as the greatest manager in Palace history. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winning goal, capping an emotional night in Leipzig for generations of Palace supporters.

Shortly after Oliver Glasner arrived at Crystal Palace in February 2024, he made one thing clear; if the club were happy to just survive in the Premier League, he was the wrong man for the job.

Two-and-a-half-years later, the Austrian departs as the greatest manager in Palace history, having transformed the Eagles beyond recognition and delivered the most remarkable period they have ever known. This is the night Palace wrote the greatest chapter in their history as a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano secured the Conference League trophy - their third piece of silverware in a year - to ensure Glasner leaves south London as an immortal figure.

Wherever he ends up next, he will never have to buy a drink in south London again, and having arrived promising courage and identity, besides leaving behind an ever-growing trophy cabinet, he parts with a legacy that has transformed Palace from underdogs into believers, taking them to previously unimaginable heights. The fittingness of Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring the winner only added to the emotion of this incredible story, given the French striker almost wasn't here.

A transfer to Milan had been agreed until it broke down on deadline day when issues arose with his medical. Oliver Glasner is an immortal figure at Crystal Palace after delivering their third trophy in a year Jean-Philippe Mateta, who wasn't supposed to even be at the club, scored the winning goal Captain and goalkeeper Dean Henderson (centre) challenged the squad to 'finish the movie off' for their boss He was booed on his return in March, yet slowly won the trust back of fans, and two months later he will now go down in Palace folklore.

It capped an incredible night in Leipzig for generations of Crystal Palace supporters who had been used to nights like this belonging to other clubs. After all, it is just 16 years since they marched through the streets of London to help save the club from bankruptcy - and only three after Roy Hodgson suggested they had been 'spoiled in recent times' following a decade where their highest Premier League finish was 10th.

They were now watching their side lift a European trophy. There was also an irony to the setting. The final took place in Leipzig, home of Europe's most famous multi-club model, a year after Palace had been demoted from the Europa League because of UEFA's ownership regulations involving former part-owner John Textor and Lyon.

None of that dulled the mood of the thousands of jubilant Palace fans, who will now finally reach that stage, after painting the streets of Leipzig red and blue throughout the day. Ahead of the clash, Glasner had promised the best day of his tenure was still to come and urged his side to claim their rightful place in the Europa League. Skipper Dean Henderson, meanwhile, challenged the squad to 'finish the movie off' for their boss.

They have been favourites for this competition from the start, a tag Glasner has been reluctant to accept, yet their European odyssey, taking them from Norway to Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other far flung areas of the continent, was anything but straightforward. At times, it seemed neither they nor Glasner would make it this far.

Things came to head when fans made their feelings known after a drab draw at Zrinjski Mostar, and later unveiled banners which labelled him as 'finished' amid the club's mid-season turmoil where the Austrian announced he would leave in the summer. Yet Glasner never lost faith in the project he had built and slowly won back their support.

Palace fans had been used to nights like this belonging to other clubs - but this was their time They started brightly against Rayo, who are managed by Inigo Perez, formerly Andoni Iraola's assistant, and Adam Wharton, passed fit despite hobbling off at the weekend, looked to take charge alongside Daichi Kamada, a Europa League winner with Glasner at Frankfurt. Both sets of supporters created a spectacular atmosphere before kick-off, with smoke from flares drifting across the stadium on a scorching evening in Leipzig.

Palace fans unveiled a giant tifo celebrating the club's rise from hardship to European finalists, a reminder of just how far they had come. Palace's defence, without Chris Richards, who was only fit enough for the bench, looked a little less composed than usual though, and Alemao and Unai Lopez missed good chances, with Pep Chavarria causing plenty of problems down Rayo's left side.

The Eagles were struggling to get Ismaila Sarr into the game and feared the worst when he went down in agony midway through a first-half that was briefly halted for a medical emergency in the crowd. Despite the tension, Palace should have taken the lead just before the interval. Wharton delivered an excellent cross into the six-yard box, only for Tyrick Mitchell to head agonisingly wide.

Glasner's side looked sharper after the break, and six minutes into the second-half, they found the moment they will never forge





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