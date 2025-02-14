Crystal Palace vs. Everton Predictions: Under 2.5 Goals and a Draw Expected

Crystal Palace and Everton are locked in a battle of defensive strengths. Both teams are performing well, making this a tough match to predict. Our predictions lean towards Under 2.5 goals and a draw.

Both Crystal Palace and Everton have been in impressive form recently, setting the stage for a tightly contested defensive battle at Selhurst Park. This match is proving to be a difficult one to predict as both teams are enjoying a strong run, making a clear victor a challenge to identify. With that in mind, our Crystal Palace vs. Everton predictions are leaning towards Under 2.5 goals, anticipating a closely fought contest where both sides maintain a strong defensive presence.

This encounter, the seventh and final game of the day, is one of the most intriguing matchups on the schedule. Palace, currently positioned 12th in the table, and Everton, three spots below them in 15th, have defied expectations by showcasing remarkable form. Earlier in the season, Palace struggled to find their offensive rhythm after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, flirting with the relegation zone. However, under Oliver Glasner's leadership, the team has undergone a significant resurgence. Palace have secured five victories in their last six matches across all competitions and three out of four in the Premier League, propelling them up the table. However, they still face challenges in converting opportunities, having scored only 28 goals in 24 games, ranking them among the lowest scorers in the league.Everton, on the other hand, have also experienced a revival under the guidance of David Moyes, who has made a strong start to his second tenure at the club. In their last four Premier League outings, they have achieved three wins and a single draw, with James Tarkowski's 96th-minute equalizer in the recent Merseyside derby highlighting their resilience. Both Moyes and Glasner share a common emphasis on defensive solidity, recognizing the crucial role a strong backline plays in securing league survival and remaining competitive in each match. It is no coincidence that Everton and Palace are tied for the fewest goals conceded among the teams in the lower half of the Premier League table, having conceded just 30 goals in 24 games. Only five teams across the entire division have conceded fewer goals. This defensive prowess is one of the primary reasons why we are predicting Under 2.5 goals, a scenario that has materialized in three of the past four encounters between these clubs.The Under has been successful in 58.3% of Palace's games this season, with four out of their five Premier League games in 2025 featuring fewer than three goals. While Goodison Park has witnessed a high volume of goals this season, the opposite trend is observed when Everton play away from home, as they will be doing on Saturday. Everton have played 12 times away from Goodison Park this season, with nine of those matches concluding with Under 2.5 goals, including eight out of their last nine.As an additional prediction, we anticipate the game to end in a draw. Both teams are in excellent form, with Palace winning five out of their last six matches across all competitions, and Everton looking reborn under David Moyes. Considering their current performances, we believe this match will be a closely contested affair, with both teams neutralizing each other's strengths, resulting in a draw that is a satisfactory outcome for both clubs.





