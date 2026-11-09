Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage after poor start

Crystal Palace have dismissed manager Pierre Sage following a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. The club falls to the bottom of the Premier League table with only two wins in ten matches.

Crystal Palace have terminated the contract of manager Pierre Sage immediately following the club's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday. The 47-year-old Frenchman becomes the first Premier League manager to be dismissed in the current season, ending a tenure that began with high expectations but quickly deteriorated into crisis. The loss pushed Palace to rock bottom of the table, marking the first time in nine years the historic London club has sat at the foot of the top flight standings.

Defensive Struggles Define Poor Season

Pierre Sage is being replaced after securing just two victories in his first ten league matches, a statistic that prompted club chairman Steve Parish to act decisively. The primary driver for the dismissal was a catastrophic defensive record, with the team conceding 30 goals across 16 competitions. Sage's tactical philosophy prioritized possession and pressing, believing that controlling the ball was the ultimate defense, but this approach failed to address structural vulnerabilities. Consequently, the team struggled significantly against set pieces and counter-attacks, allowing opponents to exploit gaps in their shape with regular frequency.

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Player Frustration Over Training Regime

Reports indicate that while players respected Sage personally, they grew increasingly frustrated with his demanding and unconventional training schedule. Sessions often began as late as 4pm and required players to stay at the training ground for dinner on the nights before matches. This regimented routine meant some athletes did not return home until 8pm for a 2pm kickoff the following day. Many staff members voiced concerns that the intensity, particularly in sessions held the day before a game, was excessive and potentially detrimental to player recovery and performance levels.

Backroom Staff and Executive Turmoil

Beyond tactical disagreements, dissatisfaction spread to Sage's support staff and the club's senior management structure. Assistant manager Jamal Alioui proved particularly unpopular with the squad, contributing to a fractured dressing room atmosphere. Off the pitch, the situation was equally chaotic, with club chief executive Sharon Lacey facing scrutiny for low staff morale. A significant number of employees resigned during Sage's tenure, citing dissatisfaction with the imposed regime. This administrative instability is compounded by high turnover among senior executives, with six departures recorded over the past 18 months and Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Velani expected to leave soon.

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Search for New Leadership Continues

Crystal Palace are now urgently searching for a permanent replacement to steer the club away from relegation. Thomas Frank, the current manager at Brentford and former Tottenham coach, is reportedly the favorite to take the helm. Sean Dyche also has admirers within the club hierarchy, though his appointment would mark a second recent departure for Everton if he were to move to Selhurst Park. The board is under immense pressure to secure a successor quickly, as the team faces critical six-pointers against Hull City and Coventry City immediately following the international break.

Previous Context and Future Outlook

Sage's appointment in June cost the club £4million in compensation from French side RC Lens, the highest managerial fee paid by Palace in a decade. He had previously led Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and won the French Cup. Steve Parish had initially considered sacking Sage in September due to defensive issues but offered him a reprieve after a clean sheet victory at Leeds. However, that performance proved to be an outlier, as the team shipped 19 goals in the subsequent nine games. Sage had pleaded for continued trust after the Liverpool defeat, insisting the team's underlying performance metrics were better than their position suggested, but the hierarchy has ultimately chosen to prioritize survival over his vision.