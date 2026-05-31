Crystal Palace Hold Talks with Lens Coach Pierre Sage as They Explore Appointing Him as Manager

Crystal Palace have held another round of talks with Lens' highly-rated head coach Pierre Sage as they explore appointing him as manager. The club's main target, Andoni Iraola, is now expected to join Liverpool. Lens won the French Cup and pushed Paris St Germain all the way in the French league, with their style of play prompting praise from an impressed PSG boss Luis Enrique.

Crystal Palace have held another round of talks with Lens ' highly-rated head coach Pierre Sage as they explore appointing him as manager. The club's main target, Andoni Iraola , is now expected to join Liverpool .

Lens won the French Cup and pushed Paris St Germain all the way in the French league, with their style of play prompting praise from an impressed PSG boss Luis Enrique. The 47-year-old Sage was already on Palace's radar along with Frank Lampard and Dino Toppmöller, but their main target was Iraola because of his Premier League experience. Sage's work has also brought him to the attention of Liverpool and Tottenham in recent months.

Sage first came to clubs' attention with the work he did at Lyon, where he was initially academy coach before rising through the ranks to take charge of the first team. He joined Lens last summer and earned qualification for the Champions League. He has two years left on contract but is interested to see what Palace have to offer. Andoni Iraola is expected to take charge at Liverpool following Arne Slot's sacking.

Initial talks are understood to have taken place on Saturday, with more following on Sunday, as Palace try to make a swift appointment. Lampard was installed as a favourite with bookmakers to succeed Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park following Liverpool's move for Iraola, but Coventry City are reluctant to lose the man who has returned them to the top flight.

Chairman Steve Parish said last week: 'We have gone up a level and we have got to try and stay there. We will have a week to celebrate and then work hard in the summer.

' Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and Sean Dyche are other names the club have discussed





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Crystal Palace Lens Pierre Sage Andoni Iraola Liverpool French Cup French League Luis Enrique Frank Lampard Dino Toppmöller Andoni Iraola Arne Slot Coventry City Steve Parish Kieran Mckenna Thomas Frank Sean Dyche

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