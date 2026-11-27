Crystal Mountain officially kicks off the 2026-27 ski season with limited lift operations on November 28 and 29. The resort offers discounted day tickets, complimentary food on opening day, and warns of variable early-season conditions.

Crystal Mountain, one of the premier ski destinations in the Pacific Northwest, is preparing to open its slopes for the 2026-27 winter season with a special opening weekend scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, November 28 and 29.

The resort will operate the Chinook Express lift during specific hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the mountain. This event marks the official kickoff of the new ski season, inviting all valid passholders to enjoy the early-season atmosphere. For those looking to purchase day tickets, discounted rates are available both online and in person.

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Crystal Mountain Ticket Prices and Parking Details

Adult day tickets are priced at forty-nine dollars, while young adults can secure tickets for forty-five dollars. Children and seniors benefit from a lower rate of thirty-five dollars, making the experience more accessible for families and older visitors. To manage traffic and ensure a smooth arrival experience, parking reservations are strictly required for all guests planning to arrive before noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to secure their parking spots in advance to avoid any inconvenience or delays at the entrance. To celebrate the opening day festivities, Crystal Mountain has planned a variety of amenities and food options to enhance the guest experience. Attendees will be treated to complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, and doughnuts on Saturday, providing a warm welcome to those braving the early morning chill.

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Brew sixty-two will be serving breakfast from seven-thirty in the morning until eleven in the morning, offering a hearty start to the day. Lunch service will extend until four-thirty in the afternoon, ensuring that visitors have ample time to enjoy a meal between runs.

Additionally, the Bootpack Bar will be open for those wishing to relax with drinks and seating after a day on the slopes. Rental services for both beginner and performance equipment will be available for guests who did not bring their own gear.

Ski School Cancellations and Early Season Safety Warnings

However, it is important to note that the Ski and Ride School will not be offering lessons during this opening weekend. The resort's contact center will proactively reach out to any individuals who had previously booked lessons during this time to assist them in rescheduling for a later date when instruction services resume. Crystal Mountain officials have issued important safety warnings regarding early-season conditions, urging all visitors to ski and ride with extreme caution.

The resort has reported that snow depths at the base area are deeper than initially anticipated, largely due to extensive snowmaking efforts on open runs. As of the previous Thursday, the resort reported a base depth of four inches, with a total of twenty inches of snow recorded for the season so far. Recent weather patterns have contributed one inch of snow accumulation in the past forty-eight hours.

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Current Snow Conditions and Weather Forecast Updates

Conditions on the mountain are currently described as variable, requiring heightened awareness from all patrons. The weather forecast for Saturday predicts mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from a low of twenty-nine degrees to a high of thirty-four degrees. Sunday, however, presents a shift in weather patterns with clouds, snow, and rain expected, with temperatures hovering between thirty-two and thirty-six degrees. Following the opening weekend, lift operations will pause from Monday through Thursday to allow crews to continue snowmaking operations.

Limited operations are anticipated to resume on Friday, December fourth, contingent upon favorable weather conditions. While the ski resort prepares for its season, other regional news includes Black Friday shopping trends in western Washington and various unrelated updates regarding retail, education, and local services.