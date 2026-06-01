Crystal Kung Minkoff Discusses Potential Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Exit After RHOBH Firing

Crystal Kung Minkoff, who was reportedly fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to lack of storyline, speaks exclusively to Us Weekly about her departure, her feelings about possibly returning as a friend or a full-time housewife, and how she would interact with former castmates like Amanda, Sutton, and Erika.

Crystal Kung Minkoff , former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is opening up about her departure and future possibilities. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 11, Minkoff, 41, expressed excitement for her next chapter, saying, "I've been really excited.

The whole experience is large, so now, I'm really moving into what I want.

" Her comments come amid widespread speculation fueled by social media and podcasts about a potential return to the franchise. When asked directly about whether she would consider coming back, Minkoff replied, "Would I go back? I always dream about the friend role now. Like, you've made that the ideal role.

But it just depends on the cast. But yeah, I think I'd be ready. I think I'm finally ready.

" She further clarified her openness to any capacity, telling Us Weekly, "I'm open to a conversation for sure. " The discussion around a possible return has been amplified by a popular podcast called 'Humble Brag' that has dissected Minkoff's exit and future. Responding to the chatter, Minkoff addressed potential dynamics with former castmates. She suggested she might reconnect with Amanda, stating, "I think because I would be more empathetic to her and understanding.

Though, I would just tell her she's annoying. I would still tell her, 'You're being annoying.

' I think I would have to as a real friend. Like, 'You're driving me crazy.

'" Regarding Sutton, Minkoff acknowledged their frequent conflicts but noted they always reconcile. "Sutton and I always fight, so I don't know how that would go. But, you know, we always make up. We fight and make up," she said.

She also mentioned Erika, saying, "The rest of the cast - I'm good with, but I think Erika wants a lot from me. In a good way, but I think I would have to just tell her, 'This is who I am.

'" Kyle Richards, a long-time RHOBH star, shared her perspective on Minkoff's departure during an appearance on Amazon Live on Tuesday, April 16. Richards, 55, described the exit as "sad" but expressed support for her friend's future.

"I have kind of mixed feelings. Not because of her, just because, I'm like, 'Yes it's probably disappointing," Richards remarked.

However, an insider provided a different account of why Minkoff left. According to the insider, "She was fired because she didn't deliver. Producers told her she doesn't have a storyline, so they had to let her go.

" This revelation contrasts with Minkoff's own upbeat tone about her next steps. The remainder of the provided text contains unrelated headlines about adult creator Bonnie Blue and the show 'Euphoria,' which are not relevant to the main story about Minkoff's RHOBH departure and potential return





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Crystal Kung Minkoff Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills RHOBH Kyle Richards Amanda Sutton Erika Bravo Podcast Exit Firing Return Friend Role

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