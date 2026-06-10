Crystal Hefner Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $3.5 Million Amid New Marriage

Crystal Hefner, widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has put her upscale Hollywood Hills residence on the market for $3.5 million. The Mediterranean-style property, located near the recently renovated Playboy Mansion, features high-end security, luxury finishes, and extensive outdoor amenities. This move follows her recent marriage to James Ward and coincides with contrasting narratives about the historic mansion's condition.

Crystal Hefner is swiftly moving forward with significant life changes following her marriage to Hawaii businessman James Ward . The 39-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has listed her luxurious Hollywood Hills home for $3.5 million.

This Mediterranean-style residence, spanning 2,233 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, offers panoramic city views and exceptional privacy. Highlighting its exclusivity, the property features a state-of-the-art security system including bullet-resistant, tamper-proof shutters that secure the entire premises. High-end finishes abound, such as walnut hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, artisan tilework, and Waterworks fixtures. The chef's kitchen boasts premium Viking appliances and a built-in Liebherr refrigerator, integrated into bespoke cabinetry that flows into spacious indoor-outdoor entertaining areas.

The home also includes a whole-house Aquasana water filtration system and an IQAir-filtered HVAC setup. Outside, the estate provides a sparkling pool, decorative fountains, multiple outdoor fireplaces, and several terraces. Intriguingly, the property sits mere steps from the iconic Playboy Mansion, which recently completed a years-long, $100 million renovation after its 2016 sale to Greek billionaire Daren Metropoulos.

Metropoulos, whose family has invested in brands like Hostess and Pabst, oversaw an extensive restoration that preserved historic elements while modernizing the Holmby Hills compound. This renovation contrasts sharply with Crystal Hefner's 2024 memoir, "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself," in which she described feeling trapped during her marriage to Hugh Hefner and claimed the mansion had deteriorated behind closed doors.

Crystal married James Ward in an intimate ceremony on the Cook Island of Aitutaki in April, less than a year after their engagement. She has portrayed Ward as a healing presence after years of personal turmoil, marking a stark departure from her previous marriage to Hugh Hefner, which began in 2012 when she was 26 and he was 86, culminating in his death in 2017.

The sale of her Hollywood Hills home signals another major transition as she embraces this new chapter





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