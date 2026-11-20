The former USWNT star breaks down the NWSL’s biggest match of the year and why viewers should tune in.

Crystal Dunn knows a thing or two about National Women’s Soccer League championships, having won three of them herself. The U.S. women’s national team star announced her retirement in January, but she’s still keeping a close eye on the game.

As a CBS Sports soccer analyst, she’ll have boots on the ground covering this year’s NWSL championship final, but with a slightly different view of the game than the one she had as a player.

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“The game is in such a different way, even in my time of being away, and now I really get to be a fan of the game,” Dunn says. “I have not watched soccer wishing I was out there, I genuinely get to watch it and when a player does something incredible, or understand the nuances of team identity and tactics. I get to really watch soccer and be a massive fan.

“That’s the beauty of it—I’m at peace with the closure of my career and now I really get to celebrate this sport and look at it with a bird’s eye view. ” For Dunn, the NWSL championship is one of the game’s biggest stages, and she’s excited to see what the two teams, the Washington Spirit and the Kansas City Current, will bring to the match.on Saturday, 11/21 at 8 PM ET to catch Washington Spirit battle Kansas City Current for glory and a trophy!

“Whether you’re a fan of these teams or not, you’ll want to tune in and actually see who gets the better of each other with both having experienced these near-success kind of moments,” Dunn says. “Both teams have such a story behind themselves coming into this match, so it’s just going to be the battle of who has the bigger chip on their shoulder and who is going to show up.

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” For Spirit, this is the third season in a row they’ve made the NWSL’s biggest stage, but they have yet to bring home a championship win in that timeframe. Although they do boast their 2021 championship, this new iteration of the Washington Spirit will be itching to prove themselves.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Current have yet to bring home a title. Dunn herself was on the 2022 Portland Thorns team that beat the Current during their last NWSL finals appearance.

“Kansas City has been this team that’s been building, building, building, and obviously last year was such a shock for so many fans, getting knocked out in the first round. I felt their pain,” Dunn says.

Last season, the Kansas City Current broke several league records, having lost only three games while accumulating a league-best 65 points, but getting knocked out by Gotham FC in the quarterfinals—for which they returned the favor this year by knocking Gotham outCroix Bethune previously played for the Spirit. | Ira L. Black/Getty Imageshas a bit of history with the Washington Spirit.

The 25-year-old was drafted third overall to the Spirit in 2024 where she was also named Rookie of the Year. She left the team ahead of the 2026 season for the Current. The trade was worth a blockbuster $1 million, which at the time was the third-largest return in NWSL history and a top 10 global transfer. Bethune has been an invaluable piece for the Current’s season, but now, she’s got her eyes fully locked into the final.

“Being back in D.C. will be great—another game, a championship game,” Bethune told reporters after the Current’s semifinal win against Gotham last weekend.. Both were dealing with injuries in prior post seasons, but this year, the two attackers are coming into the league’s biggest match healthy—and opposing defenders will have to step up.

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“Trinity has really had great form this year, so a healthy Trin in the final, what is that going to look like? Temwa, too,” Dunn says.

“I feel like both teams are operating at their fullest strength, have hit a good peak in form leading up into the playoffs and you’re getting the best of each team. It’s going to be about who implements their gameplan better than the other. ”Washington Spirit have the home field advantage. | Scott Taetsch/NWSL/Getty Imagesthis year, how much of a boon will it be?

Will it give them the final push they need to finally secure the hardware?

“It’ll be a lift for sure, but I think Kansas City have really loyal fans who will try to do whatever it takes to make it feel like neutral territory, but this is a final” Dunn says. “ Obviously, in many ways will feel comfort. They know the locker room, the routine, the field, the setup. Those are all things that help in preparation, but when the whistle blows, it’s a whole different game.

I’m going to be interested to see the Kansas City fans, how many of them travel, and how they are going to make the field feel as even as possible. ” The NWSL championship final will air on CBS. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Golazo Network with the match kicking off on CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET. Jenna Tonelli is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer.

She is passionate about women’s soccer, particularly the NWSL, USWNT, and the Italian women’s national team. When not thinking about soccer, Jenna can be found drinking iced coffee and rooting for the Buffalo Bills.