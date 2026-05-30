The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a period of sustained weakness, with major assets struggling to regain momentum and clinging to key support zones. Bitcoin's recent rally has been met with rejection in the $81,000-$82,000 range, and the asset has since rolled over and fallen below the short-term support structure. Ethereum is also displaying fresh weakness after losing a crucial support cluster, and the daily chart indicates increasing bearish pressure.

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, with most major assets struggling to regain momentum and clinging to key support zones after weeks of sustained weakness.

Bitcoin seems to have lost momentum following a robust recovery from the March lows. A pivotal moment in the recent rally occurred with the rejection in the $81,000-$82,000 range. Although buyers were unable to produce enough volume to maintain the move, Bitcoin momentarily broke above its rising trendline and moved toward long-term resistance. The asset has since rolled over and fallen below the short-term support structure.

Bitcoin is currently trading below the 20-, 50-, and 100-day moving averages on the daily chart. After several weeks of rising momentum, the 50-day moving average is starting to flatten, which is even more worrisome for bulls. This usually precedes a deeper correction phase and indicates a decline in trend strength.

Additionally, momentum indicators show caution. Reduced buying pressure is reflected in the Relative Strength Index's decline toward the lower half of its range. Sellers may be able to maintain control. The $70,000-$72,000 range is the next important area to keep an eye on.

This area was crucial for consolidation in April, and if the current selling pressure persists, it may become the first important support. Bitcoin would probably be vulnerable to a move toward the mid-$60,000s if it broke below that level. Bulls have a simple but challenging road to recovery. After regaining the cluster of moving averages between $76,000 and $77,000, Bitcoin needs to challenge the 200-day moving average at $80,000.

The larger trend is still susceptible in the absence of that development. The most recent breakdown indicates that traders are getting more defensive, even though the long-term market structure has improved since the February lows. After one of the most spectacular rallies in the cryptocurrency market, Zcash has entered a cooling phase, but the overall trend is still very bullish.

Zcash saw one of the biggest momentum moves in the market this year as a result of the recent rally, which took it from below $250 to almost $700 in a matter of weeks. The current correction seems to be a natural response to overheated conditions rather than a reversal of trend, and such aggressive advances seldom follow a straight line. Technically, ZEC is still in a very good place.

The 20-day moving average is presently offering dynamic support close to the $550 area and is still trending upward. The asset's vertical rise was so prolonged that the 50-day and 100-day moving averages are much lower. Trading activity increased, and during the pullback, it gradually decreased. Profit-taking is more frequently linked to this behavior than widespread distribution.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index has moved away from overbought territory, eliminating some of the excessive speculation that had built up during the rally. In the end, this reset might produce a stronger basis for the subsequent directional shift. The $500-$550 range continues to be the critical support area. The larger uptrend continues as long as buyers protect this area.

The door would remain open for another attempt to challenge the recent highs around $700 if it were held above. A strong move above $600 on the upside might entice momentum traders to reenter the market. After that, focus would probably turn to a retest of the prior peak and the potential for new cycle highs. Ethereum is displaying fresh weakness after losing a crucial support cluster that had been keeping the market stable throughout April and May.

As Ethereum breaks below a descending resistance structure that previously defined its consolidation range, the daily chart now indicates increasing bearish pressure. Ethereum tried to establish a recovery base above the $2,150-$2,200 range for a few weeks. Bulls pushed against a descending trendline overhead while defending this area on multiple occasions.

Nevertheless, the pattern resolved to the downside rather than generating a breakout. The cryptocurrency market's recent performance suggests that investors are becoming increasingly cautious, and this could have significant implications for the market's future trajectory





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