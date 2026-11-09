Crypto Whale Short Nvidia Amid CEO Scandal

A major crypto trader leverages a $5.44 million short bet on Nvidia stock. This move follows revelations regarding CEO Jensen Huang's personal scandal and espionage allegations.

A significant cryptocurrency trader has initiated a high-stakes leveraged short position against Nvidia stock. The trader deployed $5.44 million in contracts on the Hyperliquid exchange. This massive financial bet coincides with a severe public relations crisis facing the semiconductor giant. The controversy centers on the personal life of CEO Jensen Huang. He recently confessed to infidelity in front of company employees. The scandal has introduced new uncertainty into the market perception of the tech leader.

The Mechanics of the $5.44 Million Short

Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain identified the specific details of this aggressive trading strategy. The anonymous trader established a 10x leveraged short position on the decentralized exchange. The position consisted of 30,000 NVDA contracts. This volume equated to a total value of approximately $5.44 million. The trader entered the market at a price of roughly $181.33 per contract. To control this large position, the trader posted an initial collateral of about $544,000. This leverage multiplies both potential profits and losses significantly. The bet profits if Nvidia stock prices decline over the coming period.

Also read House Republicans demand answers from Nvidia CEO over reported Chinese spy ties

Scandal Involving Jensen Huang and Alice Huang

The timing of this financial maneuver is directly linked to breaking news. On Sunday, Nov. 8, Jensen Huang admitted to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. This confession followed an explosive report from The New York Times. The publication alleged that Huang was involved with Alice Huang. Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman who previously worked for Megaspeed. Megaspeed is a technology company based in Singapore. The investigation suggests a complex web of personal and professional relationships.

Advertisement

Espionage Allegations and Government Concerns

The scandal has escalated beyond personal matters into national security concerns. U.S. intelligence agencies believe Alice Huang was enlisted by China's Ministry of State Security. The goal of this alleged operation was to spy on the Nvidia CEO. A classified intelligence memo was sent to top Trump administration officials. The memo stated that Beijing aimed to collect sensitive information on U.S. artificial intelligence technology. The espionage attempt reportedly sought to influence Nvidia's stance on export restrictions. U.S. authorities restrict the sale of top AI chips to China. Megaspeed, a buyer of these restricted chips, is under scrutiny.

Market Impact and Future Implications

Nvidia stock experienced immediate negative reactions to these developments. Securities dropped substantially ahead of the U.S. market open. The stock fell by approximately 8.8% over the past five trading sessions. However, the shares rebounded by 2.8% on Friday. The $5.44 million short bet by the crypto whale signals deep skepticism. Traders are pricing in significant risk regarding corporate governance and leadership. The combination of personal scandal and potential espionage creates a volatile environment. Investors are closely watching for further disclosures from legal and regulatory bodies. The outcome of these intertwined events will likely define Nvidia's market trajectory for the foreseeable future.