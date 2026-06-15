‘Crypto spring’ is here, says one analyst after bitcoin's key signals turn bullish

Standard Chartered analyst Geoffrey Kendrick's bullish call comes as spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund inflows return, oil prices fall and Coinbase's CEO says bitcoin likely bottomed near $60,000.

Standard Chartered analyst Geoffrey Kendrick's bullish call comes as spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund inflows return, oil prices fall and Coinbase's CEO says bitcoin likely bottomed near $60,000.

Standard Chartered analyst Geoffrey Kendrick says bitcoin likely hit its cycle low around $59,000, citing improving investor flows, corporate buying and easing macro pressures. His confidence grew after MicroStrategy resumed bitcoin purchases, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs returned to net inflows and oil prices continued to fall, reducing inflation worries.

Kendrick says a decisive break above bitcoin’s early May high near $83,000 would strongly confirm a new uptrend, with the cryptocurrency recently trading around $66,300.may have already put in its low for the current market cycle, arguing that a combination of improving investor flows, corporate buying and easing macroeconomic pressures points to a stronger recovery ahead. The latest call marks a shift in sentiment after several months in which crypto markets struggled with rising geopolitical tensions, concerns about inflation and persistent outflows from U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds Last Friday, Kendrick told clients he believed bitcoin's decline to roughly $59,000 represented the cycle low. At the time, however, he outlined three developments he wanted to see before gaining more confidence in that view: renewed bitcoin purchases by Strategy , a return to positive ETF inflows and continued weakness in oil prices.that it purchased another 1,587 BTC last week. U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs posted net inflows of $86 million on Friday after a stretch of notable redemptions.

Oil prices also continued to move lower, reducing concerns that higher energy costs could push inflation and bond yields upward. The ETF trend has attracted particular attention. Spot bitcoin ETFs have become one of the most important sources of demand for the cryptocurrency since their U.S. launch in January 2024.

Kendrick noted last week that recent selling had been among the sharpest since the products debuted, suggesting some investors may have been raising cash to participate in theThe broader backdrop for crypto has also improved. Last month, easing regulatory barriers for crypto derivatives in the U.S. and growing institutional participation helped support sentiment. Crypto exchange Kraken, earlier today, launched perpetual futures to U.S. clients, joining a list of companies to offer the newly-popular derivatives product onshore.

Meanwhile, bitcoin has continued to attract treasury allocations from public companies seeking exposure to the asset. Market observers have pointed to bitcoin's pattern of making lower highs during recent rallies. To invalidate that concern, he said bitcoin needs to break above the $83,000 level reached in early May.

The asset currently stands at $66,300 as press time, up about a percent over the past 24 hours.that he too believes bitcoin may have already bottomed near $60,000 and that he remains "as bullish as ever" on the cryptocurrency. CEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024.

RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024.

RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.





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