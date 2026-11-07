Crypto Price Analysis for November 6: XRP, Hyperliquid (HYPE), Stellar (XLM)

The November 6 crypto price analysis covers XRP near $1.2, Hyperliquid (HYPE) below $80, and Stellar (XLM) near $0.15, with key support, resistance, and upcoming network dates.

Crypto price analysis for November 6 shows a divided market, with XRP struggling to hold the $1.2 psychological threshold, Hyperliquid (HYPE) sliding below $80, and Stellar (XLM) showing signs of a slowing trend. The review focuses on technical levels, trading volume, and recent network developments across these tokens.

The weak price action followed a quiet end to the week. Low volume on Friday, during the transition into the weekend trading session, disrupted bullish plans for XRP. Hyperliquid fell by almost 9% on Nov. 5 and now trades below $80.

Also read Binance Second Withdrawal Round Excludes Hyperliquid HYPE Token Amid Eight-Day Standoff

XRP and Hyperliquid Technical Levels to Watch

XRP remains in a longer-term downtrend, and the analysis projects a move toward $1.25 as the most likely near-term path. Without a stronger volume base, the token lacks the support needed for a sustained recovery.

Volume rose on the move toward the 21 EMA, which suggested a possible improvement in market conditions. However, the low volume on Friday did not provide enough support to carry that move forward.

An EMA cross between the 100 EMA and the 50 EMA would signal further price weakness and a likely downward acceleration, according to the analysis. The review also notes that much of the ledger activity appears automated, possibly driven by trading bots or sophisticated LLM models, and that speculative interest rather than fundamental network usage is mostly driving the market.

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Hyperliquid is trading below $80 and balancing on the 100 EMA, which has been broken temporarily. The next major support is the 200 EMA, which coincides with the $68 price level, while $80 serves as the closest psychological support.

The key levels for HYPE are $80 as the closest psychological support, $68 as the 200 EMA, and $89 as the first psychological resistance. The trendline resistance sits at approximately $84, and a breakthrough there would form a foundation for a price recovery.

Hyperliquid lost momentum by the end of September, and a lower high formed in the first days of October, which the analysis describes as the main signal that the rally had ended. The spike at the beginning of November is still a lower high. RSI is moving toward the 40 zone, while volume is falling, which may reflect a normal pre-weekend pattern or a weakening trend.

Hyperliquid Fundamentals and Stellar Protocol 30 Update

Hyperliquid Strategies (PURR) has disclosed a regulatory application that the analysis calls a substantial regulatory milestone for the broader Hyperliquid ecosystem. The filing comes alongside strong reported earnings for the platform.

Hyperliquid reported $620 million in quarterly net income, including $803 million in unrealized HYPE gains. Earlier, on Oct. 29, Hyperliquid announced a separate ICE-Trade agreement, though the analysis did not provide further details about its terms.

Stellar (XLM) saw a trend slowdown at approximately $0.15, a level that coincides with the point where the previous trend started. A spike in trading volume followed, which confirms the significance of that level and suggests the trend may continue.

The latest network milestone for Stellar is Bell (Protocol 30), which was set to go live on testnet on November 3. Its key changes include post-quantum signature verification for smart contracts and millisecond ledger timestamps.

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The mainnet validator vote, which will make the update available to users on the live network, is scheduled for November 23 at 17:00 UTC. That vote is the next major procedural step for Stellar users after the testnet phase.

XLM's RSI is already at a local bottom, sliding to around 30, and a further drop remains possible. An oversold RSI is not a major concern when profitable capital is present, the analysis says. Given the sheer volume of XLM on exchanges, a liquidation below 1 million would barely affect the price.

Crypto Price Analysis: Key Dates Ahead

The analysis indicates that the next moves depend on whether key levels hold, with the 200 EMA at $68 for Hyperliquid and the $80 psychological support acting as the immediate line to watch. For traders, these levels define where the trend could either stabilize or accelerate.

For Hyperliquid, further selling pressure could leave the price without support, and the approximately $77 recovery point may not hold, according to the review. Holders would then face a test of the lower levels around the 200 EMA.

Moving averages are not converging, which signals trend acceleration, and in this case the analysis labels it a bearish one. When moving averages converge, volatility is more likely to spike, so price swings could widen quickly once that happens.

Stellar holders have two dated milestones to track: the Bell (Protocol 30) testnet launch on November 3 and the mainnet validator vote on November 23 at 17:00 UTC. These dates determine when the post-quantum signature verification and millisecond ledger timestamps reach the live network.

The analysis itself describes these forecasts as relatively hard to make, given the unpredictable nature of the market. Readers should weigh the technical readings against the speculative character of current trading activity before drawing firm conclusions.