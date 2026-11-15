Crypto Market Update: Solana Zcash and Shiba Inu Price Analysis

Solana drops to $71.89 while Zcash rebounds to $915. Shiba Inu trades near $0.00000391. Analyze the critical support levels and technical indicators for these major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin dominated headlines but altcoins are facing severe pressure as the broader market corrects. Solana has fallen to $71.89, breaking below all major moving averages and approaching its closest support at $60. Zcash shows relative strength by holding the 200 EMA at $915 after a 6% daily gain, although it must reclaim $1,000 to avoid a deeper correction. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has lost its July low of $0.00000413 and trades near $0.00000391 with an RSI around 25, indicating that bears currently control the market momentum.

Shiba Inu Price Breaks Critical Support Levels

Shiba Inu has been struggling on the market for ages, and November 14 made things worse: SHIB broke below its July low of $0.00000413 and dipped to around $0.0000037. SHIB mostly followed the uptrend from July to October, but tumbled quickly due to the general reversal of the cryptocurrency market. The bounce from the July level was unlikely to occur naturally, and the zone where some Back in September, the 200 EMA acted as strong resistance that SHIB was unable to break, and the asset has been sliding ever since. The ascending trendline from July was lost back in October.

Also read Nadex Certifies Shiba Inu Strike Event Contract for U.S. Market

SHIB is trading at $0.00000391, bouncing slightly from the low. The drop below $0.000004 is not a guarantee of anything, as SHIB has already been lower in previous years. RSI is moving around 25, deep in the oversold zone. Multiple indicators suggest a short-term retrace is possible, but bears on the market prevail. According to CryptoQuant, SHIB held on exchanges is worth around $332 million, while the netflow stays negative. In tokens, around still sit on exchanges. Most of the activity is still most likely fueled by retail investors, as the largest players stay sidelined or are not exposed to SHIB at all.

Shiba Inu volumes are still low, which suggests a lack of volatility ahead. The market is weak, and it might get weaker, though most of the selling pressure SHIB could face has most likely been injected already.

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Solana Faces Bearish Death Cross and Whale Selling

Solana is clearly struggling, and the death cross on the chart is not likely to help it push higher. The reinforces the bearish narrative and could push the price even lower. The volume on November 14 was the highest since early September. SOL is trading at $71.89 after dipping to $67.37, around 42% below its September peak. The correction is rapidly erasing the rally Solana has built since August, and the price is already back in the range last seen in July.

Solana trades below all major moving averages, with most of them pointing down, which signals that the current trend is getting worse. RSI is beyond oversold, and it is not clear where the selling pressure is coming from. We also saw additional injections of capital from whales, so the current downtrend is mostly fueled by capitulation of larger players, though not by institutions. The death cross we are witnessing on the EMAs is important, but barely significant for the asset itself. It is a mere reflection of The blue moving average crossed below the black one at around $96, roughly 25% above the current price.

Realistically, the closest fair support is the $60 price level, where Solana bounced back in June. A better time to buy Solana could be tied to an overall market recovery, which needs a stronger market catalyst that does not exist at this point.

Zcash Reclaims 200 EMA Amidst Network Upgrades

Unfortunately, there are little to no Zcash rapidly dived toward the 200 EMA, and the downtrend isn going anywhere. However, the situation is very different from Solana. A Zcash has a strong foundation, which acts as a bouncing pad for the asset, even though it lost 46% from the local top, when it traded close to $1,700. ZEC is trading at $915, up almost 6% today after a wick toward $800 on November 14. The longest moving average is still moving below the price, suggesting the long-term uptrend isn't broken yet.

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is always in demand, even though Zcash has to compete with Monero. Monero developers, for instance, are now reviewing a pull request that delays Tor and I2P transaction relay to make transactions harder to trace. The NU7 update, activated on November 6, also made the Zcash network somewhat healthier by decreasing the target block interval to 25 seconds.

The price violated the $1,000 level, and the moving averages are trying to converge rapidly. The convergence of moving averages might lead to a volatility spike. From the momentum perspective, RSI is close to 30, so the asset is almost oversold. Zcash must reclaim the $1,000 price level. If the price violates the 200 EMA, our next stop would be the $800 area, which acts as a psychological threshold rather than a strong technical level