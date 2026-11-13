Crypto Prices Drop: NEAR Holds $3.38, XLM Falls to $0.14, LINK Tests $8.20, ADA Breaks $0.20 Support

Analysis of Near Protocol, Stellar, Chainlink, and Cardano price action as key support levels break, signaling potential further declines in the current market cycle.

The broader cryptocurrency market is currently exerting significant downward pressure, leaving major digital assets unable to hold critical technical support levels. Near Protocol, Stellar, Chainlink, and Cardano have all recorded notable price declines, each facing distinct structural challenges in this volatile trading environment. Investors are monitoring these developments with caution as the market shows little sign of an immediate recovery.

Traders are navigating a landscape defined by bearish momentum and weakened volume profiles. The lack of bullish catalysts suggests that selling pressure may persist until a clearer market trend emerges. This environment requires careful risk management as assets struggle to find stability.

Also read Kevin O'Leary Identifies Regulatory Uncertainty as Primary Cause of Crypto Market Stagnation

Near Protocol is currently trading at $3.385 after losing the orange moving average. A rebound remains unlikely until the token reaches the 200 EMA near $3. From a technical perspective, quick recovery signals are absent until this longer-term average is tested. The potential recovery scenario relies entirely on NEAR reaching this specific threshold.

The only positive technical outcome for NEAR is the breakthrough of the 200 EMA back in May. This level might eventually become support, although that has not happened yet. NEAR remains above that average despite losing shorter-term support levels. Volume is currently on a downward trend, which leaves the door open for a potential medium-term recovery.

The RSI is in a weak position and may soon reach oversold territory. This could leave room for a recovery sooner than expected. However, an oversold reading alone does not guarantee a bounce. The market remains brutal and shows a serious level of pressure. A bounce from the longer-term average would be a positive sign but requires confirmation.

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Stellar has followed a similar downward trend and fallen below the range of the previous active buying zone. That zone was observed on August 18, 2026. XLM is now at 0.14, which coincides with the previous accumulation point from May 2026. This level represents a significant historical support zone that has now been breached.

The RSI trend for Stellar is bearish, and a recovery is unlikely until a catalyst emerges in the broader market. Despite the RSI being in the oversold zone, there is no strong catalyst to help it rebound quickly. Moving averages are beginning to diverge, indicating that the price will most likely continue to fall.

Conversely, when moving averages converge, traders should expect a rise in volatility. This dynamic adds uncertainty to the near-term price action for Stellar. The lack of clear upward momentum keeps bearish sentiment dominant in the current trading sessions.

Chainlink continues to struggle as it has lost the $10 level and trades at $9.89. The price has broken below the 200-period moving average and is effectively in a free fall. The next support area in this scenario is around $8.20. Below this level, another potential support sits near $7.

There are earlier trading ranges between the current price and those levels. The path down is not necessarily clear, but a drop towards the lower level would invalidate all gains LINK has seen since June. If we overlay charts for Stellar, Chainlink, and Ethereum, we see a similar pattern of recovery attempts followed by renewed pressure.

The difference with LINK is that we might see an additional spike in volatility. This could quickly weaken the possibility of a rapid rebound. Moving averages are only just converging, which increases the risk of a sharp decline. Such a move would be especially damaging if sellers remain in control.

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When a downtrend is accelerating, the price drop can become critical. Overall, positive factors for LINK are quite hard to find right now. Despite the RSI already approaching the oversold zone, LINK could still find a way to drop even lower. Traders are watching for any sign of a bottom.

Cardano has also broken a fairly strong support that formed around $0.20. The asset is currently testing $0.17 with little room for a bounce. The next potential buying area is now under this level. Cardano has dropped below the halfway point of the recovery from June to October.

Despite the RSI already showing oversold conditions, the downtrend since 2025 remains intact. Local spikes from July to October should not be taken as a guaranteed sign that the asset is recovering. The price previously broke above the 200-day moving average, but that was not enough to keep the recovery going.

On the positive side, volume is clearly moving down and is not adding strength to the downtrend. This is a substantial advantage that prevents immediate further crashing. We should keep in mind that without a bullish catalyst, we most likely won't see a quick recovery here.

There is even a slight increase in volume compared with the beginning of November. This hints at the possibility that bears still have enough strength to pull the price down. The moving averages could come together closer to the next support. This might become the basis for a faster price surge.

However, this scenario is not guaranteed at this point. The technical indicators across all four assets point to continued weakness. Market participants should remain cautious and avoid making aggressive moves until clear reversal signals appear. The current environment demands patience and strict risk management.

The convergence of negative technical signals across major altcoins suggests that the market may need more time to stabilize. Until a clear bullish catalyst emerges, the path of least resistance remains downward. Traders should watch key support levels closely for any signs of a sustained bounce.