Crypto Market Sees Dramatic XRP Liquidation, Bitcoin Minining Nears End, and Shiba Inu Awakens

This week in cryptocurrency witnessed significant developments across various markets. From a dramatic liquidation event on the XRP derivatives market to speculations about the final Bitcoin mining date, the crypto world captivated attention. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu roared back to life, showcasing a surge in on-chain activity.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to discontinue its financial stability program focused on overseeing the cryptocurrency and fintech sectors. This program was initially launched to assess and mitigate potential risks associated with the volatile nature of the crypto market . However, the Fed now believes its existing oversight tools are sufficient to monitor activities in these areas, citing a better understanding of crypto risks and the banking industry's capabilities in managing them.

In a separate development, Bo Hines, former head of crypto policy during the Donald Trump administration, has joined Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, as a strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion. His appointment was confirmed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino on X. Ardoino lauded Hines's leadership in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, establish clear guidelines for stablecoin issuers, and cultivate collaborative relationships between government and the blockchain industry during his time in the U.S. administration.Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnessed a significant surge in on-chain transfer volume, exceeding 10 trillion tokens in a single day. This surge, seemingly driven by whale movements rather than retail activity, marks a notable increase in network activity following weeks of relative lull. Despite this, SHIB is currently trading near the $0.00001300 level, attempting to stabilize after recent price fluctuations. It is currently trapped within a convergent triangle structure, facing technical resistance that limits its upward momentum.Turning to Bitcoin, approximately 94% of the total 21 million Bitcoin supply has already been mined, with only about one million BTC remaining to be mined. This reality fuels speculation about the date of the final Bitcoin issuance. Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo estimates this final Bitcoin will be mined approximately 79 years from now, around August 17, 2104. Bitcoin is projected to reach 95% of its total supply by November 18, 2025, 99% by January 8, 2035, and 99.9% by November 6, 2047.Lastly, the XRP derivatives market exhibited a striking imbalance, with liquidation trackers reporting a 32,474% discrepancy between long and short contracts within an hour. Most losses were incurred by bullish positions, with approximately $1.26 million worth of long exposure liquidated compared to less than $3,880 in shorts. Although not a record-breaking figure, this imbalance highlights the extreme skewness in market positioning





