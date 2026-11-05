Solana Drops Below $100 as Crypto Markets Face Continued Selling Pressure

Detailed price analysis for Solana Ethereum NEAR Protocol and Zcash on November 5. Key support and resistance levels determine if bulls can regain control or if bearish trends continue.

Solana price fell to $92.69 on November 5, confirming that sellers remain firmly in control of daily trading activity after losing its grip on the psychologically significant $100 level. The token has entered a prolonged correction phase following a strong September rally that briefly elevated the asset above $120. Market participants are now closely monitoring technical indicators to determine if a bullish reversal is imminent or if further corrections lie ahead.

The cryptocurrency market remains at a critical juncture where sentiment is heavily influenced by key support and resistance levels across leading digital assets. Trading sessions on November 5 showed continued volatility as investors assessed whether the recent weakness represents a temporary dip or a more sustained downtrend. Technical analysis suggests that immediate recovery faces significant hurdles given the current chart structure.

Also read Cardano Drops to $0.185 Support While Zcash and XRP Hold Ground Amid Crypto Sell-Off

Ethereum is attempting to stabilize after a correction that erased much of its September rally, showing early signs of a bounce from recent lows despite buyer hesitation. According to the November 4 daily chart, Ethereum was trading around $2,317, reflecting a modest recovery after a brief dip toward the $2,200 region. Buyers have not yet reclaimed control, as the recent weakness originated from a rejection at the $2,750-$2,800 resistance area in early October.

Since that event, ETH has formed lower highs and lower lows, a classic pattern signaling persistent selling pressure. The asset currently trades below several important moving averages, including shorter-term ones positioned around $2,400-$2,500. Ethereum hovers near its longer-term moving average around $2,300, making the current price zone pivotal for the next directional move.

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NEAR Protocol has returned to correction mode, with the price dropping below several important technical indicators and signaling fading bullish momentum. According to the November 4 daily chart, NEAR is trading around $4.02, a significant decline from its October peak near $6. The token has slipped below its shorter-term moving averages, reinforcing the bearish outlook. The $4.30-$4.60 zone now acts as key resistance where several moving averages collide, creating a formidable barrier for buyers.

Zcash shows resilience by bouncing back after its recent consolidation lows, managing to stay above major long-term moving averages despite a big correction from its October highs. According to the November 4 daily chart, ZEC is trading near $1,288 following a bounce from a recent dip toward the $1,150 region. The privacy coin needs to break above its immediate resistance to confirm any sustained recovery.

A confirmed breakout above $1,300 is required to shift momentum. Such a breakout could open the door to $1,350, and subsequently to the psychologically important $1,400 level. The asset has been capped by resistance again and again throughout October, making any sustained move above these levels crucial for bulls.

If ZEC can maintain prices above current support and achieve the necessary breakout, it may provide a rare bright spot in an otherwise challenging market environment. However, sellers have kept showing up around these prices, so buyers will need stronger momentum for a proper recovery.

The Relative Strength Index for Solana has slipped toward the lower end of its recent range, approaching oversold territory. While selling pressure may eventually exhaust itself, the indicator has not yet provided a convincing bullish reversal signal. The closest support sits near $90, where buyers might attempt to halt the decline. A clear break below this level could send Solana toward $85 and subsequently the $80 region.

Reclaiming $100 would be the first necessary step for a reversal, though the short-term outlook remains bearish for now despite underlying long-term trend support. The RSI has dropped toward the lower half of its range as buying pressure eases, approaching oversold territory without yet showing a convincing bullish reversal signal.

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Trading volume is also fairly low compared with September's explosive rally, suggesting limited conviction among current market participants. Reclaiming $4.30 would be a necessary step for a NEAR reversal, though the short-term outlook remains bearish for now despite underlying long-term trend support.

The Relative Strength Index dropped significantly from its October highs as bullish momentum faded, but it is now flattening near the lower part of its range. This flattening suggests that selling pressure might be easing, potentially supporting a short-term bounce. However, a flat RSI alone does not confirm a trend reversal.

The closest support level for Ethereum is around $2,250, followed by the psychologically important $2,200 level. A break below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction toward $2,100. Investors should monitor these levels closely for potential entry or exit points.

Zcash is still comfortably above its longer-term moving averages near $1,050 and $850, which keeps the bigger picture fairly healthy. The Relative Strength Index has climbed back toward the neutral 50 level after dropping during October's correction. Selling pressure may be easing, but the indicator hasn't confirmed a clear bullish shift yet.

Trading volume is also moderate, so the latest bounce hasn't drawn the same crowd as September's explosive rally. Market observers note that while individual assets show varying degrees of resilience, the broader market trend continues to favor sellers in the short term.