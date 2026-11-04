Crypto Liquidations Spike to $435 Million as Bitcoin Tests Key Support

Bitcoin and Ethereum suffer massive liquidations totaling $435 million. BTC trades near $78,006 while testing critical support levels against rising market volatility.

The cryptocurrency market experienced a severe downturn as financial events triggered a sharp spike in volatility, resulting in approximately $435 million in positions being liquidated over a twenty-four-hour period. This significant wave of forced closures impacted the broader digital asset landscape, with major tokens bearing the brunt of the selling pressure.

Market Volatility Drives Massive Losses

Data from CoinGlass indicates that total liquidations reached $440 million, affecting 91,821 individual traders across various exchanges. The distribution of these losses reveals that long positions suffered significantly more than short positions. Longs accounted for $269 million, representing 61.2% of the total volume, indicating that the majority of pain fell on traders who had bet on price increases. Shorts were responsible for $171 million in losses during this same timeframe.

Also read Swan Bitcoin Founder Warns of Growing AI Cybersecurity Risks in Crypto

Bitcoin led the decline with $163.8 million in liquidations, followed by Ethereum which saw $68 million wiped out. Other coins contributed an additional $50 million in total liquidations, creating a somewhat equal distribution among altcoins compared to the top two assets. This data underscores the fragility currently present in the market structure.

Bitcoin Price Action and Technical Levels

Bitcoin is currently trading around $78,006 after pulling back from its October highs near $87,000. This recent movement suggests that the continuation of the recovery trend is unlikely in the immediate future. The asset is now testing a key support zone between $76,000 and $78,000, where longer-term moving averages collide. This area is critical for determining the next directional move for the leading cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

If resistance is broken below this current level, new support should arise around $74,000 and possibly $70,000. Conversely, the closest resistance is located near $80,000 to $82,000. Multiple moving averages are forming a trend in this upper range, which will act as a barrier with any ascending movement by Bitcoin. Momentum indicators prompt further weakness, with the Relative Strength Index slipping towards the lower half of its range. Bullish momentum is fading, but the market is not extremely oversold yet.

Exchange Impact and Trader Behavior

Liquidation numbers do not prove that outside events caused the sell-off directly. Traders cutting risks and utilizing high leverage could make the swings even bigger. Binance saw around $39.84 million in liquidations over four hours, or 40.8% of the total for that period. Binance came next with $29 million, and OKX recorded $9.09 million. These figures highlight the concentrated risk exposure on specific platforms during volatile periods.

If Bitcoin holds the $76,000 support zone, the market might calm down. However, there is another big wave of liquidations sitting just around the corner in case of a breakdown. The interplay between trader leverage and technical support levels remains the primary driver of current market instability.

Hash Global Advances On-Chain Innovation

In a separate development within the ecosystem, Hash Global has joined ValueChain as a Validator Node Operator. This move is advancing decentralization and on-chain financial innovation. While distinct from the immediate trading volatility, such infrastructure developments continue to shape the long-term utility of blockchain networks amidst short-term market fluctuations.