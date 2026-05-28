Crypto-Linked Payment Card Volume Surges 230% Since May 2025

Crypto-linked debit and credit cards continue to surge in popularity as fintech companies and traditional payment service providers collaborate on new products that blur the line between onchain and traditional transactions.

Payment volume on crypto-linked credit and debit cards has been steadily increasing since 2024, reaching about $7.8 billion in cumulative transactions this month. Monthly payment volume on crypto-linked debit and credit cards is up about 230% over last year, amid a proliferation of crypto-related payment products.

Payments giant Visa is capturing about 90% of crypto card transactions through partnerships with onchain native companies like Jupiter Global, analysts at The Kobeissi Letter said. Jupiter Global is the payments project launched by the team behind the Jupiter decentralized crypto exchange on the Solana network. The Kobeissi Letter added: “Crypto card adoption has rapidly accelerated in 2026 due to growing access to stablecoins as a payment rail through crypto cards.

In other words, more people can now spend stablecoins like fiat by using crypto cards, further driving adoption. ” The growth of crypto payment cards highlights how digital assets, particularly stablecoins, are becoming integrated into the traditional financial systemMars DeFi Grocery store purchases were the top spending category and accounted for about 26% of all OKX card transactions in January, while restaurants accounted for 18% of the total transaction volume, according to “When crypto pays for lunch, payment adoption is real.

For years, critics pointed to a lack of everyday utility as crypto's weak point: great as a speculative asset, less useful as actual money,” the OKX team Initially, 18 countries were supported, including Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Chile, with plans to expand the product into the Asia-Pacific , Africa, and Middle East regions by the end of 2026.





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