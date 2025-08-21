Crypto Kingpins and Nightclub Mayhem: Inside the Wild World of William Duplessie

This article dives into the world of William Duplessie, a wealthy crypto investor who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a man for cryptocurrency passwords. It details his lavish lifestyle, his entourage, his ties to high-end Manhattan nightclubs, and his descent into a world of crime.

Earlier this year, word spread through the text chains of the insular group of men who own and operate high-end Manhattan nightclubs that two new whales had appeared on the scene. For months, William Duplessie and John Woeltz had been showing up nightly at clubs without a reservation. They were suddenly regulars at Jean’s, Paul’s Casablanca, and the Box, a downtown burlesque with a what-happens-here-stays-here reputation, where they often spent six figures in a single evening.

Clubs had to scramble to find more expensive bottles to sell them. They tended to bring their own security team — sometimes as many as ten guards, more than A-list celebrities have. Yet none of the nightclub operators knew who they were. Several people who saw them assumed they were tourists. “They looked like hillbillies in the middle of Manhattan,” one says, perhaps referring to the gun holsters they sometimes wore on their hips and their all-camo outfits. Other times, they wore Louis Vuitton monogrammed sets, or bear-fur vests, or bulletproof vests adorned with military patches. “When someone like these guys comes in, everyone gets all excited,” says a club promoter. “These are the types of people that nightlife is built on, because no rational-thinking person would do this on a regular basis.” The party didn’t stop when the two got home. Woeltz and Duplessie transformed the five-story townhouse they were staying in on Prince Street into an after-hours nightclub of their own, filling it with young employees from Brandy Melville around the corner. The parties were wild and sometimes unnerving; the hosts bragged about ties to intelligence agencies and showed off guns, knives, and cattle prods. The same security team that accompanied them to clubs — some of them off-duty NYPD officers — patrolled the house at all hours. This went on for months, until one morning, on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, when a 28-year-old man dashed from the townhouse onto the sidewalk, barefoot and bleeding from his head. He staggered down the street and flagged a traffic cop. He’d just escaped from a nightmare, he claimed in a lilting Italian accent. Two crypto investors had held him captive and tortured him for weeks for the passwords to his cryptocurrency accounts. The man, Michael Carturan, was taken to a hospital. Police soon arrested his alleged captors, Duplessie and Woeltz. There have been at least 33 crypto kidnappings around the world this year; this would be the first known occurrence in New York. The appeal is irresistible. Over the past few years, as the value of crypto has ballooned, its millionaires and billionaires have lived heedlessly, some blithely filling the space left by mafia bosses and drug kingpins before them, publicly posting pictures of their Brickell penthouses and courtside Chrome Hearts outfits. These very suddenly, very flashily wealthy people have found themselves contending with the downsides of having chosen to release their fortunes from the grip of banks. Even the most successful crypto investors tend to hold their vast digital fortunes on their own devices, and their money can be taken from them almost instantly. All a thief needs is access to the right device, like a hard drive, or the password to an online account. Once a crypto fortune has been stolen, there is often no regulator or bank security department a victim can ask to reverse the transaction. For some who knew Duplessie — friends, former business partners — his arrest seemed inevitable. In fact, some of these guessed he might be involved in the kidnapping before he was even named. “I just saw the headline, like, ‘Chain-Saw Torture in New York Penthouse,’ and I assumed it was Will,” says one former friend. “That’s how on brand it was for him.” Michael Carturan in designer clothing Will Duplessie bought him. Footage obtained by WNBC showing Carturan approaching a Nolita traffic cop went viral.Michael Carturan in designer clothing Will Duplessie bought him. Footage obtained by WNBC showing Carturan approaching a Nolita traffic cop went viral...Michael Carturan in designer clothing Will Duplessie bought him. Footage obtained by WNBC showing Carturan approaching a Nolita traffic cop went viral.William Duplessie grew up in Greenwich next door to the hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio. His father, James, was an investment manager specializing in distressed debt; his mother, Eve, was a social worker. They had four children but divorced when they were still young; James moved to a condo in Soho, and Eve stayed in Connecticut. Will, their eldest child, appeared to possess all of the privilege and pedigree that would guarantee future success. He was handsome and charming with straight white teeth, a chiseled jaw, and an enviable physique, not just tall but strong and hulking. But from early in his teen years, he seemed unable to avoid trouble. His father told friends they’d “spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to figure out what was wrong with him,





