The new series led by Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner focuses on the romantic entanglement of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison amid the FTX collapse, a creative choice that contrasts with other high-profile Silicon Valley true-crime adaptations.

Sign up for The A.V. Led by Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, the crypto drama bets its all—and loses—on the geeky power couple of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.

Silicon Valley sagas have been a dominant Hollywood genre, especially when those ambitious computer nerds get up to some sneaky criminal business. This year alone, we’ve got high-profile screen projects targeting such technological luminaries as Elizabeth Holmes So it’s a bit of a headscratcher why detailing arguably the least interesting part of the case: The dysfunctional, on-and-off romantic entanglement between Bankman-Fried and Ellison.

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That’s no real fault of series leads Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, who gamely don the unfortunate hairdos and unique vocal patterns of Bankman-Fried and Ellison, respectively. Since there’s extensive public footage of Bankman-Fried to mine for quirks and qualities—though the Belfast-born Boyle does distractingly dip a bit too deeply into “The Californians”-style vowel shifts for this writer’s liking—three-time Emmy winner Garner has the admittedly tougher job of sketching out the less-famous Ellison, rendering the now-disgraced CEO as a Hermione-haired bundle of nervous energy, arithmetical logic, and unchecked ambition.

Like Garner’s celebrated take on, it’s an uncanny and transformative performance, but one that rarely lets us in behind the prosthetics. ’ subjects—actual convicted felons, mind you—are good people, a hesitancy that presents less as moral murkiness than as narrative sluggishness.

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Much of the marketing aroundhave painted Bankman-Fried and Ellison as a tech-world Bonnie and Clyde; the couple we meet in the series are just as toxic but far less titillating than those youthful outlaws, no matter how much kinkyfanfiction or heated games of chess Caroline and Sam partake in outside of the office.

Bankman-Fried and Ellison kicked off their crypto journey under seemingly benevolent guises, bonding over their idealistic dreams of using that virtual currency to solve the water crisis, support animal rights, and fund other charitable pursuits. Somewhere down the road—and what an uneven road it is, with frequent timeline jumps, POV switch-ups and jarring color grading—the FTX founder and his sometimes beau lost that altruistic plot, high off the buzz of beach parties and billion-dollar takeovers.

But the Netflix series never lets its central figures flirt with true villainy, relentlessly reassuring viewers that the couple’s various indiscretions are out of mere accounting oversights, market pressures or, most implausible of all, their feelings for each other. The drama charts the immediate effects of Sam and Caroline’s deception on those within their crypto bubble—supporting actors Karan Soni and Alex Lawther, in particular, do moving work here as Sam’s closest friends and FTX cronies, their professional ambitions and personal trust shattering in the blast of Bankman-Fried’s betrayal.

Butdoesn’t extend as much humanity to the one-million-plus customers and non-governmental creditors who were also victims of the FTX-Alameda fraud. Their stories are little more than numbers and figures flying by in astonishing quantities on a computer screen, which too easily lets our goofy perpetrators off the hook.

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With an ensemble cast that includes such intriguing side players as Paul Reiser, Jennifer Grey, Robin Weigert, Madison Hu, Matt Rife (yes,goes all in on its lackluster central romance rather than hedging its bets on the rest of the personalities orbiting around them. But the series, like Sam and Caroline, took a calculated risk—and it’s a gamble that sadly doesn’t pay off.