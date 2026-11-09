Crypto.com Rips Launches Digital Trading Card Platform With Buyback Guarantee

Crypto.com launches Rips, an in-app trading card platform offering MLB, NBA, NFL, and Pokémon packs. Users get guaranteed buyback offers and physical delivery options.

Crypto.com has officially launched Rips, a new in-app trading card platform that bridges the gap between digital gaming and physical collectibles. This feature allows users to purchase and open digital packs containing authentic physical trading cards from major sports leagues and entertainment franchises. The platform provides transparent pull odds, upfront pricing, and flexible options for users to sell their cards back or request physical delivery.

Core Features And Card Categories

The initial rollout of Crypto.com Rips covers four primary categories: Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Football League, and Pokemon. Each pack allows users to browse available options, inspect featured chase cards, and review the specific odds of pulling rare items before committing to a purchase. To encourage early adoption, the platform is offering a launch promotion where all users can receive their first five pack openings for free. The service is designed to address common pain points in physical card collecting, such as uncertainty about contents and the complexity of secondary market valuations.

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Buyback Guarantee And Decision Process

Upon opening a pack, users receive an instant digital reveal of their cards, each accompanied by a locked-in sell-back offer backed by a 100 percent buy-back guarantee. This mechanism ensures that users have immediate liquidity and protection against market fluctuations. Collectors can accept the guaranteed offer immediately, with the proceeds available for further pack openings or allocation to other products within the Crypto.com App. These products include cryptocurrency, prediction markets, stocks, and perpetual contracts, integrating the hobby seamlessly with the broader financial ecosystem.

Physical Delivery And Holding Options

For users who prefer tangible ownership, the platform offers the option to request physical delivery of their cards directly through the app. Crypto.com states that shipments will be secure and tracked, allowing users to receive actual physical trading cards rather than just digital representations. Alternatively, users can choose to hold a card for up to two days while they decide whether to sell it or request delivery. If no decision is made within this two-day window, the card is automatically sold at the previously locked-in buyback price. This automated process is intended to protect users from potential price drops during the decision period.

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Strategic Vision And Leadership Commentary

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, emphasized the strategic importance of this launch in bridging different entertainment sectors. He stated that card collecting sits at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and passionate digital communities. By combining the excitement of live ripping with instant liquidity and real physical ownership, Crypto.com aims to broaden the utility and entertainment value of its app. This move adds another layer to the platform's existing ecosystem, which already offers access to various financial and cryptocurrency products.

Future Expansions And Market Impact

While the current launch focuses on major US sports leagues and Pokemon, Crypto.com plans to add more categories following this initial rollout. The platform is designed to offer a seamless experience that addresses the challenges of traditional card collecting. By providing a guaranteed resale option alongside physical delivery, the service caters to both casual users seeking entertainment and serious collectors looking for tangible assets. The integration of these features into the Crypto.com App represents a significant step in expanding the utility of digital platforms in the physical collectibles market.