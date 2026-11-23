Crypto.com Exchange integrates Veles algorithmic tools, enabling eligible users to deploy automated DCA and Grid strategies for spot and futures trading via secure API.

Crypto.com Exchange has officially partnered with Veles, an algorithmic trading platform, to provide eligible users with access to automated Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and Grid bots for spot and futures markets. This collaboration introduces secure API integration, allowing traders to deploy sophisticated automated strategies directly through their existing exchange accounts. The move aims to simplify complex algorithmic trading processes and give users additional tools to manage positions amid changing market conditions.

Integration Mechanics and Trading Tools

The core of this integration allows eligible exchange clients to connect their Crypto.com Exchange accounts to Veles via API keys. Once linked, users can deploy automated trading strategies across both spot and futures markets without transferring cryptocurrency to an external platform. Veles operates on a performance-based commission model, meaning users pay fees only on profitable trades. The platform also includes historical data testing capabilities, enabling traders to evaluate strategies before deploying them in live markets.

Also read 3 Potential Trade Partners for Yankees Third Baseman Ryan McMahon

Users access these services through the Veles unified trading terminal, where they can configure strategies, generate trading signals, and manage orders in real time. The integration supports two primary automated trading strategies: Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and Grid trading. DCA bots automate the process of building or adjusting positions through multiple orders, using signals to identify entry points and distribute purchases across different price levels. Grid bots, designed for markets moving within a defined price range, place automated buy and sell orders across a predetermined channel to capture gains from fluctuations.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Strategic Goals

Iskandar Vanblarcum, Managing Director of Crypto.com Exchange, emphasized the company's mission to empower users with state-of-the-art trading tools to help them capture opportunities and expand their portfolios. He described Veles bots as an impressive and crucial addition to any trader's account. Vanblarcum highlighted that combining these bots with Crypto.com's deep liquidity and robust institutional-grade infrastructure provides a powerful foundation for advanced traders to execute orders with confidence.

Advertisement

This partnership expands Crypto.com Exchange's range of third-party trading tools while extending Veles' access to a larger pool of cryptocurrency traders. It reflects the growing integration of automated strategy platforms into centralized exchange environments. This trend allows users to combine existing liquidity and custody infrastructure with external trading software, creating a more seamless experience for those seeking algorithmic execution capabilities.

User Implementation and Security Protocols

To activate the integration, users must generate an API key through their Crypto.com Exchange profile and connect it within their Veles account. This API-based arrangement allows Veles to interact with exchange accounts for trading operations while assets remain securely on Crypto.com Exchange. Users can therefore access automated execution and order management without maintaining separate trading balances on the bot platform. This structure ensures that while Veles handles the logic and execution of the trades, the custody of the underlying cryptocurrency remains with the primary exchange.

The collaboration is designed to give exchange clients additional tools for managing positions and responding to changing market conditions. By allowing users to select strategies according to their trading preferences and market conditions, Crypto.com and Veles aim to cater to a diverse range of investors. Both configurations are available for eligible spot and futures accounts, offering flexibility for those looking to automate their entry and exit points in the cryptocurrency market.