Crypto Billionaires Bankroll Reform UK in First-Quarter

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK raised $12.5 million in the first quarter, with most of it from crypto billionaires Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo.

Tether-linked billionaire Christopher Harborne and BitMEX co-founder Ben Delo donated $9.4 million to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in the first quarter. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK received 7 million British pounds from two crypto billionaires this year, with total funds raised outstripping all other political parties.

The party received a $4 million donation from Christopher Harborne, who has a stake in the stablecoin issuer Tether, and a $5.4 million donation from Ben Delo, the co-founder of the crypto exchange BitMEX, according to Electoral CommissionThe Labour and Conservative parties each received around $5.4 million in the first quarter of the year. Reform UK has pitched itself as a pro-crypto party.

It was the first UK political party to accept donations in Bitcoin , and Farage has proposed cutting capital gains taxes on crypto from 24% to 10%. He has also called for the Bank of England to create a Bitcoin reserve. The crypto industry has been spending heavily on politics as it seeks to influence policy. In the US, crypto-backed political action committees have recentlyNigel Farage speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

Source: Delo is a first-time donor to the right-wing populist party, while the latest donations bring Harborne’s total to $20 million in the past year.by a parliamentary standards inquiry as to whether it should have been registered. Farage has said he didn’t need to declare the money as it was given before he was a member of parliament and was used to pay for personal security.

He later claimed the gift was for successfully campaigning for the UK to leave the EU.to the same time last year, when it received $2 million. The total funding across all parties for the quarter had also more than doubled compared with a year ago.





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