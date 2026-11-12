Crying Eye Press Launches With Dark Holiday Children's Book

Tiny Onion creates Crying Eye Press imprint to publish Crumbs: A Very Bad Elf. The dark holiday children's book features illustrations by Jensine Eckwall and a stop-motion trailer.

Production house Tiny Onion, led by writer Brian K. Tynion, is officially entering the book publishing industry through its new imprint, Crying Eye Press. The company is making its debut with a dark, holiday-themed children's picture book titled Crumbs: A Very Bad Elf. This publication marks a significant expansion for the entity, which previously focused on comics and graphic novels, into the realm of standalone picture books for younger audiences during the festive season.

Crying Eye Press Inaugural Publication

The inaugural title features a narrative written by Tynion and fully illustrated by Jensine Eckwall. The story centers on the titular elf, Crumbs, who visits the fictional village of Vinterburg. Unlike other communities that eagerly anticipate the arrival of their holiday elf, the residents of Vinterburg fear Crumbs. The narrative promises to deliver a mix of cozy holiday traditions with unsettling, spooky elements that appeal to readers seeking something beyond standard seasonal cheer.

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Stop-Motion Animated Trailer Details

Tiny Onion announced the release with a hand-made stop-motion animated trailer produced by Unknown Film Organization. Jesse Gouldsbury served as the director and editor of the project. Cartoonist Alex Krokus contributed to the production by writing scripts and creating storyboards. The visual assets include music and voiceover work performed by Alec Lambert, ensuring a cohesive audio-visual experience for the announcement.

Animation Crew and Character Design

The physical creation of the trailer relied on a specialized team of artists and technicians. Charles D'Avignon was responsible for creating the puppets and executing the animation sequences. Jensine Eckwall handled the background art and environmental design to complement the characters. The trailer serves as the first look at the project, which aims to bring the nightmare elf to life through tangible, handmade techniques rather than digital animation.

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Artistic Direction and Book Features

Inside the physical book, the story continues its theme of mischief and mayhem. Crumbs is depicted as a twisted, curious, yet malevolent figure who brings teeth and trouble to the village. The hardcover edition features a textured red cloth cover with gold foil stamping to evoke classic children's book aesthetics. Jensine Eckwall's illustrations focus on expressive details that highlight the wicked nature of the protagonist, creating a visual style that is both adorable and chilling.

Tynion and Eckwall Creative Commentary

Brian K. Tynion explained that the story originated as a short piece in DSTLRY and was adapted for this publication. He noted that the holiday season between Halloween and Christmas is his favorite time for creating spooky tales. Jensine Eckwall described the collaboration as enjoyable, mentioning that the script provided opportunities for strange new images. Eckwall recalled receiving feedback to make specific panels weirder and scarier, which helped define the elf's crackly and twisted personality in the final artwork.