Prime Video's Cry Havoc prequel follows Tom Reece, James Reece's father, through Vietnam War espionage and explains history tied to the flagship Terminal List series.

Prime Video is officially expanding its hit action franchise The Terminal List with a new prequel series titled Cry Havoc. This latest addition to the expanding universe focuses on Tom Reece, the father of protagonist James Reece, who is played by Chris Pratt in the flagship show. The announcement arrives as the franchise continues to dominate streaming charts and build a dedicated audience across multiple series entries.

The new prequel is based on Jack Carr's 2025 thriller novel of the same name. It transports viewers back to the 1960s during the height of the Vietnam War. Tom Reece serves as the main point-of-view character in this narrative, providing a fresh perspective on the origins of the Reece family legacy.

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Tom Reece is depicted as a Navy SEAL assigned to the top-secret MACV-SOG unit. This elite group runs clandestine operations in Laos, placing him at the center of some of the most sensitive and dangerous missions of the conflict. The storyline begins when the unit discovers plans for the Tet Offensive, a pivotal moment in the war.

This discovery sets off a chain of events that drags Tom into the world of Cold War espionage. The narrative moves beyond traditional battlefield action into intelligence secrets and high-stakes deception. This shift establishes the long-term consequences that will eventually impact James Reece decades later.

Season 2 of The Terminal List already introduced Tom Reece, portrayed by David Keeley. The season revealed that the apparent estrangement between Tom and his family was a facade. James Reece and his ally Freddy Strain, played by Gabriel Luna, uncovered a complex conspiracy involving Al-Qaeda operative Amin Al-Nawaz, played by Shadi Janho.

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The conspiracy also involved a Russian mafia figure known as The Colonel, portrayed by Ilia Volok. The Colonel holds a deep vendetta against James Reece, a hostility rooted in history that was hinted at throughout the first two seasons. Cry Havoc is positioned to explain the genesis of this grudge.

For years, Tom Reece has been treated as a whispered legend within the franchise. The flagship show has maintained emotional distance from the character, depicting him more as a phantom from James' past than a fully realized person. Flashbacks in Season 2 offered only fragmented glimpses of his life and skills.

Fans have expressed high anticipation for Cry Havoc to finally reveal the real Tom Reece. The prequel offers a unique opportunity to peel back the layers of this mysterious figure. Viewers can expect to see how he functioned as both a soldier in an elite unit and a family man during a turbulent era.

The series is expected to unravel the specific connection between Tom Reece and The Colonel. It will likely explain why the Russian ultranationalist has planned revenge on James for so long. This context is crucial for understanding the personal stakes in James' current mission.

Cry Havoc follows the success of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which debuted last year. That series expanded on the backstory of Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. The steady release of spin-offs demonstrates the strength of the brand and the demand for deeper lore.

Season 2 of The Terminal List ended with major revelations that completely recontextualized James' view of his father. These twists gave him a new sense of purpose and clarified the blood feud driving the plot. Cry Havoc will provide the missing historical context to bridge the gap between Vietnam and the present day.

The franchise has become a major asset for Prime Video, attracting audiences who enjoy gritty, character-driven action. By focusing on the origins of the conflict, the studio aims to deepen viewer engagement with the core mythology. The show promises to demystify the character who has loomed over the story since the beginning.

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Tom Reece qualified as a Navy SEAL and was recruited into MACV-SOG, indicating a high level of competence. The prequel will show the events that forged his skills and shaped his worldview. This background is essential for understanding the capabilities of the man whose shadow hangs over James Reece's journey.

The integration of Cold War espionage elements adds a new dimension to the series. It moves the tone slightly away from pure military action into the realm of spy thrillers. This shift aligns with the broader narrative arc that began to emerge in the second season of the main show.

Audience reaction to the Season 2 reveal of Tom Reece was overwhelmingly positive. Viewers appreciate the complexity added to James' character through his family history. Cry Havoc leverages this interest by placing Tom directly in the driver's seat of the story.

The connection to The Colonel is a critical piece of the puzzle. The villain's motivation has been a mystery that fans have wanted explained for seasons. Unraveling this link in Cry Havoc will pay off long-running narrative threads and provide closure to several key plot points.

As Prime Video continues to build its action slate, The Terminal List remains a standout property. The strategic expansion into prequels and spin-offs allows for richer storytelling. Each new series adds depth to the overall universe without diluting the core appeal of the original.

The 1960s setting provides a distinct visual and atmospheric backdrop for Cry Havoc. The era of the Vietnam War and the Cold War offers a rich historical context for the espionage elements. This setting contrasts sharply with the modern-day thriller aspects of the main series.

Ultimately, Cry Havoc serves as the foundational piece for the entire franchise. It explains how events from the Vietnam conflict connect to James Reece's current mission. By filling in these historical gaps, the prequel ensures that viewers have all the context needed to fully appreciate the stakes in the ongoing saga.