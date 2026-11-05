Cruz calls GOP losses a 'blue tsunami,' says Texas Republicans must rebuild

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday that Republicans suffered a “Watergate-level repudiation” in Tuesday’s midterm elections, blaming voter anger over the cost of

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, during an announcement on Trump Accounts in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

Photographer: Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday that Republicans suffered a “Watergate-level repudiation” in Tuesday’s midterm elections, blaming voter anger over the cost of living for losses that he said left him as the only Republican still holding statewide office in Texas.

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“2026 was not simply a blue wave; it was a blue tsunami,” Cruz said in a lengthy statement posted on X, which matched remarks he made on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz. ”Democrat Gina Hinojosa beat three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott Cruz, a Republican, said low turnout was not to blame. Instead, he said, Republicans, Libertarians and independents “showed up and voted, and rejected our candidates.

” He predicted his party would lose eight to 10 Senate seats nationally once all votes are counted.

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“Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter,” Cruz said.

“As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas. ” He pointed to rising costs for groceries, gas, insurance and electricity, and said tariffs and the war with Iran contributed to voter frustration. He said too many Republicans “didn’t understand or they didn’t care” about financial strain on working families.

Cruz said the party lost ground with blue-collar voters, evangelical Christians, rural voters, young people and Hispanic voters, and that Republicans must rebuild support among those groups. He said he called Talarico on Tuesday night to congratulate him and would work with him on issues such as flood relief for the Texas Hill Country. But Cruz said he would fight Democratic policies he believes would hurt the state, predicting Democrats would try to raise taxes and harm the energy industry.

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