Cruz Beckham Teaches Harper Guitar After Car Breakdown and Birthday Posts

Cruz Beckham shared family moments teaching Harper guitar and posted birthday tributes to girlfriend Jackie Apostel following a car breakdown incident in the UK.

Musician Cruz Beckham assumed the role of big brother on Sunday, dedicating time to teach his fifteen-year-old sister Harper how to play the guitar. The youngest children of David and Victoria Beckham were captured sharing this quality time together as Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, documented their weekend activities on Instagram. The glimpse into their domestic routine highlighted a relaxed family atmosphere amidst the couple's recent public appearances and minor travel mishaps.

Cruz Teaches Harper Guitar Skills

Harper, who is fifteen years old, appeared in a casual outfit consisting of a navy sweatshirt, pink flared leggings, and a pair of slippers while seated on the sofa with a string instrument. Cruz, who is twenty-one years old and serves as the frontman of the indie and retro-rock band The Breakers, acted as her instructor. He was dressed in a white T-shirt and green tracksuit bottoms while carefully monitoring her progress and demonstrating specific chords to the teenager. This instructional session offered a quiet, domestic counterpoint to Cruz's busy schedule as a performing musician.

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Jackie Apostel Documents Weekend Life

Jackie Apostel provided additional context to the weekend's events by sharing a selfie in which she wore a facemask and displayed her toned abs in a sports bra and leggings. She was seen sipping on a coffee while posting the image alongside a caption that read 'Post tour hibernation with a rebel era pup.' This reference to their Golden Retriever puppy, Sandy, was corroborated by another photo Jackie shared, which showed Cruz relaxing on the sofa with the dog while they played video games. These images painted a picture of a couple and their pet enjoying a period of rest following recent professional commitments.

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Car Breakdown and Rainy Weather Stranding

The domestic tranquility followed a more chaotic incident earlier in the week where Cruz and Jackie were left stranded at a roundabout after their car broke down. The couple took to TikTok to document their struggle with the chilly and rainy autumn weather in the UK. Jackie wrapped herself tightly in her coat to combat the cold, while Cruz remained casual in a grey hoodie. They directly addressed their audience, stating that they had broken down on the side of the road and asking fans to send questions to help keep them entertained during the delay. Cruz humorously added that if anyone knew how to fix a car, they urgently needed assistance.

Birthday Tributes and Racy Photo Controversy

Shortly after the vehicle trouble, the couple focused on celebrating Jackie's thirty-first birthday on Sunday with a series of bold social media posts. Cruz did not hold back in marking the occasion, sharing a collection of very racy images to commemorate the milestone. The couple, who have been dating since they were first spotted together in early 2024, continued to display the affection typical of their honeymoon era. Cruz shared snaps of them kissing, including one where he lifted Jackie up in his arms while she wore a very skimpy black bikini. He also posted an image of himself pawing at his girlfriend in a glitzy dress, penning the message 'Happy Birthday my love. you have no idea how much i love you.' However, the couple's celebration faced pushback when Cruz deleted a particularly suggestive photograph. In that removed image, Jackie was seen wearing only blue Speedos, sitting on a yacht with her hand on Cruz's bottom while he stood over her with his head near her crotch. The post was deleted after numerous fans rushed to the comments section to express their shock at the content.