Cruz Beckham missed brother Romeo's film premiere to attend Annabel's party with Jackie Apostel, while David and Victoria Beckham supported Romeo in Paris.

Cruz Beckham stayed in London on Tuesday evening, opting for a high-society Christmas celebration over attending the world premiere of his brother Romeo Beckham's debut feature film, Forty Love , in Paris. While the Beckham family generally presents a united front at major career milestones, Cruz, 21, and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, chose to celebrate the holiday season with a different crowd at the exclusive Annabel's club in London instead.

Cruz Beckham And Jackie Apostel Enjoy Annabel's Christmas Party

Cruz and Apostel joined the festive gathering hosted by Tatler magazine and Tiffany & Co., where the pair dressed in coordinated evening wear that reflected their individual styles. Cruz wore a sharp black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, a burgundy tie, and a distinctive gold brooch, while Apostel looked elegant in a one-shoulder white satin gown, towering heels, and a matching burgundy clutch. The event drew a star-studded list of guests, including actress Emilia Clarke in a black strapless dress and actor Ncuti Gatwa in a black velvet suit with animal print shoes.

Also read David and Victoria Beckham Support Romeo at Forty Love Premiere

David And Victoria Beckham Support Romeo In Paris

In contrast to the London festivities, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham traveled to Le Grand Rex cinema in Paris to support their second-oldest son at the premiere of Forty Love . Romeo, 24, made his acting debut in the French romantic comedy about tennis, playing the role of Sacha Gallo's charismatic rival. Victoria, 52, showcased her signature fashion prowess in a chic black suit and pointed black heels, while David, 55, complemented the occasion with a classic suit and a long red scarf.

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Romeo Beckham Makes Acting Debut In Forty Love

Romeo stepped onto the red carpet alongside his parents and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who looked striking in a floor-length red satin halter-neck dress. The young actor, who is also known for his musical talents, appeared dapper in a black suit, a striped black-and-white shirt with a black collar, and a matching tie. His co-star Paul Kircher, who plays Sacha Gallo, was also in attendance, wearing a navy jacket with an upturned collar and a white shirt.

Diverse Celebrity Guests At London Night Out

The London party hosted by Tatler and Tiffany & Co. featured a diverse array of celebrities, including Dame Joan Collins, 93, who wore a black minidress with fishnet tights and a gold-and-black jacket while dining with her husband Percy Gibson, 61. Other notable attendees included Letitia Wright in a black satin suit, Alison Oliver in a red coat, and Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais Gallagher in a brown sleeveless dress. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer also turned heads in pastel gowns, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening.