Cruz Beckham's girlfriend supports brother Romeo's new sportswear label Intra

Romeo Beckham has launched his new sportswear label Intra, featuring retro-inspired apparel influenced by iconic England, Brazil, and USA kits. His girlfriend Kim Turnbull and his brother Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel have shown their support for the label, attending its launch event and posing alongside Romeo in stylish snaps.

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel has shown her support for his brother Romeo's new sportswear label Intra , attending its launch event and posing alongside Romeo in a stylish snap.

The music producer modelled a striking green and yellow Brazil-inspired jacket from the new collection, while Romeo opted for an equally stylish white England look. The label, co-founded by Romeo and his friend Justin Saul, features retro-inspired apparel influenced by iconic England, Brazil, and USA kits. Romeo has been teasing the football-inspired fashion project, which appears to be his first independent business venture, and has already worked with a range of fashion brands including Burberry, Canada Goose, and Puma.

The Beckhams have been soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean as they cruise around the Balearics on a family holiday, with Romeo and his dad David showcasing their impressive tattooed physiques while in their swim shorts





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