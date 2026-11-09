Cruz Beckham Moves Into London Home With Manager Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham, 21, has relocated from his parents' mansion to a new London residence with girlfriend and The Breakers manager Jackie Apostel, 31. The couple shares the property with their dog Sandy.

Cruz Beckham has officially left the family estate to establish a shared residence in London with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. The 21-year-old former pop star and music artist is now living in a cozy home with the 31-year-old American manager and the couple's Golden Retriever puppy, Sandy. This move marks a significant milestone in the personal life of the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

The couple recently provided a detailed tour of their new sanctuary on social media, revealing the intimate details of their living space. The residence appears to be located in the vicinity of Holland Park, the area where David and Victoria Beckham have maintained their primary family home for many years. While the new property is situated near the family's established base, the scale is distinctly more modest and intimate compared to the £31.5 million mansion Cruz formerly occupied.

Also read Cruz Beckham Teaches Harper Guitar After Car Breakdown and Birthday Posts

The Breakers Manager And Her London Base

Jackie Apostel, who serves as the official manager for Cruz's band, The Breakers, shared the first glimpses of their joint home following a weekend of rest. The couple had recently returned to London after completing a demanding schedule of live performances for the group. Apostel described their initial period in the new house as a post-tour hibernation, allowing them to recover and settle into their shared life with their new pet.

The interior design reflects the couple's personal tastes and professional lives. The wood-paneled kitchen features a large camel-colored suede sofa positioned beneath shuttered windows. The walls display a massive photograph of the couple kissing, asserting their presence in the space. Bookcases are stocked with Beatles records, while microphone stands are strategically placed throughout the home, indicating that music creation remains a central part of their daily routine.

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Family Connections And Musical Activities

The home has already become a hub for family interaction and creative expression. Photographs released by the couple show Cruz providing guitar lessons to his 15-year-old sister, Harper Beckham, within the living room. This area has been converted into a makeshift music room, complete with guitars hung on the walls near the staircase. The space serves as a functional studio where the family can engage in musical practice together.

The basement level offers a distinct entertaining area designed for relaxation and social gatherings. A huge marble island surrounded by bar stools anchors the kitchen, providing ample space for preparing food and drinks. An adjacent lounge area features comfortable armchairs and a coffee table laden with snacks, including lollipops and Love Heart sweets, highlighting the couple's appreciation for nostalgic treats.

Professional Partnership And Relationship History

Jackie Apostel's role in Cruz's life extends well beyond her domestic presence as a partner. She has managed The Breakers for over a year, guiding the group through their For Your Love Tour, which spanned Europe and included performances at the Reading and Leeds festivals. Cruz publicly acknowledged her dual importance to his life during the tour's conclusion, praising her strategic and creative management skills on Instagram.

He stated that the group would not be achieving their current success without her, emphasizing that she manages everything from creative direction to business operations. Apostel was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but relocated to London to be with Cruz. She has integrated closely with the Beckham family, frequently attending Victoria Beckham's fashion shows and wearing her designer collections.

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Private Moments And Future Prospects

The bedroom in the eaves of the house features a large white bed and extensive wardrobe space, catering to the fashion-forward tastes of both residents. Apostel's personalized Stanley cup and candles are often visible in the bathroom, which features a large marble bath and floor. Their dog, Sandy, has claimed the marble floor as a favorite lounging spot.

The couple, who have been together since early 2024, continue to navigate their relationship and careers in the public eye. Cruz has previously marked Apostel's birthday with enthusiastic tributes, sharing affectionate photographs and declarations of love. As they settle into this new chapter, their focus remains on balancing their professional ambitions with their personal life in the heart of London.