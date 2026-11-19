Cruz Beckham skips Romeo Beckham's film debut premiere in Paris to attend Annabel's Christmas party in London with Jackie Apostel, while David and Victoria support their son.

Cruz Beckham, the 21-year-old musician and member of the prominent Beckham family, chose to attend a high-profile holiday event in London rather than support his brother at the world premiere of his first acting role. While his parents David and Victoria Beckham were present in Paris to celebrate Romeo Beckham's debut film, Forty Love, Cruz opted to join a festive gathering at the exclusive Annabel's club in London.

The decision highlights the diverging social calendars of the siblings on a significant professional milestone for Romeo. Cruz was seen celebrating with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, at the Tuesday night bash, effectively missing the red carpet event at Le Grand Rex where Romeo stepped into the spotlight for the first time as a film actor.

Also read Romeo Beckham's Gay Tennis Debut Forty Love Gets November 25 Release Date After Paris Premiere

Stars Gather at Annabel's Christmas Bash

Cruz and Apostel presented a polished appearance at the party hosted by Tatler and Tiffany & Co. Cruz wore a tailored black suit paired with a white shirt, a burgundy tie, and a striking gold brooch. Apostel, aged 30, complemented the look in a glamorous one-shoulder white satin gown, accessorizing with a matching burgundy clutch and towering heels.

The event attracted a diverse array of celebrities and society figures. Dame Joan Collins, the 93-year-old Dynasty actress, turned heads in a black minidress with fishnet tights and long black gloves, accompanied by her husband Percy Gibson, 61. Emilia Clarke also made an appearance in a black strapless dress, while Ncuti Gatwa wore a black velvet suit with animal print shoes.

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Romeo Supports for Forty Love Premiere

Meanwhile, in Paris, Romeo Beckham, 24, made his acting debut in Forty Love, a French film about gay tennis players. He played the charismatic rival to Sacha Gallo, portrayed by Paul Kircher. The 21-year-old Cruz was not present at the Le Grand Rex screening, leaving the spotlight entirely to his older brother.

Romeo appeared in a black suit and striped shirt, looking professional and poised for his first major public performance in cinema. He was supported by his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who wore a floor-length red satin halter-neck dress. Paul Kircher, his co-star, was also in attendance, wearing a navy jacket and white shirt.

Family Dynamics and Public Reactions

Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer, expressed her pride by embracing Romeo on the red carpet. She wore a chic black suit and pointed black heels, while David Beckham complemented the scene in a suit and a long red scarf. The couple's presence underscored the family's support for Romeo's new venture into acting.

The contrast between the two events illustrates the busy schedules of the Beckham family. While David and Victoria focused on Romeo's career launch in France, Cruz enjoyed a night out with the London society crowd. This separation of events did not diminish the significance of Romeo's debut, which was celebrated by his immediate family in the French capital.

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Implications for the Beckham Social Circle

The attendance gap between the brothers may spark discussion among fans regarding family priorities and individual career paths. Cruz's choice to attend Annabel's instead of the premiere highlights the independent social circles each sibling maintains.

Despite the physical distance, the Beckham family continues to support each other's endeavors. The success of Romeo's film and Cruz's music career remain separate tracks, yet both events drew significant attention from the media and public alike. The evening in Paris and the party in London concluded as successful debuts in their respective arenas.