Cruz Beckham Gets Back on the Road After Driving Ban

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of the Beckham family, has been spotted getting behind the wheel of his vintage 1980s car, six months after losing his licence. He was seen picking up friends in Notting Hill and flashing a smile as he cruised around in his light green Mercedes SL sport.

Cruz Beckham looked delighted to be back on the road on Thursday, as he was spotted getting behind the wheel of his vintage 1980s car , six months after he lost his licence.

The youngest Beckham son, 21, flashed a smile as he picked up a group of pals in Notting Hill, including Gray Gardner - the 19-year-old son of David's close friend, Dave Gardner. Cruz cut a casual figure for the outing in blue striped trainers, jogging bottoms, and his own merch, sporting a black hoodie from his Cruz Beckham and The Breakers tour, with the band’s faces emblazoned on the front.

Sliding behind the wheel of his light green Mercedes SL sport, he looked raring to get back to cruising again, following his driving ban last year. The singer had his licence revoked in November after receiving his second speeding ticket, only two years after passing his test.

The youngest Beckham son, 21, flashed a smile as he picked up a group of pals in Notting Hill, including Gray Gardner - the 19-year-old son of David's close friend Dave Gardner. Cruz cut a casual figure for the outing in blue striped trainers, jogging bottoms, and his own merch, sporting a black hoodie from his Cruz Beckham and The Breakers tour, with the band’s faces emblazoned on the front.

Sliding behind the wheel of his light green Mercedes SL sport, he looked raring to get back to cruising again, following his driving ban last year. The singer had his licence revoked in November after receiving his second speeding ticket, only two years after passing his test. Cruz appears to have not only taken after his footballer father with his friends, but also has followed in his footsteps in terms of driving blunders.

In January 2018, David was caught driving a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone, but avoided prosecution when lawyer Nick Freeman – known as Mr Loophole – told magistrates the speeding notice arrived a day late. But the England star wasn't as lucky in May 2019, when he was banned for six months for using his mobile phone while driving.

He pleaded guilty after a court heard how he was photographed by a member of the public holding a phone as he drove his Bentley in 'slowly moving' traffic in Central London. David received six points on his licence to add to the six he already had for previous speeding offences, bringing him to the 12-point limit.

Cruz's outing comes after he struggled to hold back tears in March while performing a song widely thought to be about his older brother Brooklyn's family estrangement. The ambitious young musician and his band The Breakers were performing to a full house at London's Courtyard Theatre on his debut tour





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Cruz Beckham Driving Ban Vintage 1980S Car Mercedes SL Sport Driving Blunders Brooklyn's Family Estrangement

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