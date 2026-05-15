Cruz Beckham Bounces Back from Driving Ban in His Classic 1980s Mercedes

Six months after losing his driver's license due to speeding violations, Cruz Beckham is rejoicing behind the wheel of his vintage 1980s Mercedes SL. The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted picking up friends in London's Notting Hill, where he sported a casual look featuring his tour merch. The singer had to retake his driving test after accumulating penalty points, returning triumphantly to the road with his signature throwback style in cars.

Cruz Beckham looked overjoyed as he returned to the driver's seat on Thursday, getting behind the wheel of his classic 1980s Mercedes SL after a six-month driving ban .

The 21-year-old, youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, was seen with a broad smile as he picked up friends in London's Notting Hill neighborhood, including Gray Gardner, the 19-year-old son of David's longtime friend Dave Gardner. For the outing, Cruz wore a relaxed outfit consisting of blue striped trainers, jogging pants, and a black hoodie from his Cruz Beckham and The Breakers tour, featuring the faces of his bandmates on the front.

The young musician's ban resulted from accumulating speeding penalties, causing his license to be revoked in November 2023, just two years after passing his test. According to reports, he received his second speeding ticket on September 2, with the offenses being severe enough to revoke his license under UK driving laws, which mandate revocation if a new driver accumulates six penalty points within two years of passing their test.

Before losing his license, Cruz had shared a candid moment on Instagram, revealing he had been caught speeding. He posted a picture of the notice along with a quote from Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme": "Games gone. Myself I feel very safe.

" Despite his disappointment at losing his driving privileges, sources close to the young star revealed he took the ban in stride, understanding the consequences of repeated violations. A well-placed source told a UK newspaper: 'Cruz is gutted about losing his license. It was just a couple of speeding tickets, which happen so easily these days with all the 20mph zones. It's frustrating, but he's accepted it and moved on.

' Reinstating his driving privileges required Cruz to reapply for a provisional license and retake both the theory and practical driving exams. He successfully passed his retest in September 2023 and celebrated by sharing a video on Instagram showing him at a McDonald's drive-thru with his parents proudly sharing his achievement on social media. Cruz has a known passion for classic cars, owning both a burgundy Land Rover and the green Mercedes he was seen driving on Thursday.

Friends describe him as having an old soul when it comes to his tastes in vehicles. Meanwhile, his father, David, 51, shared a touching tribute to his friend Dave Gardner and former Manchester City teammate Gary Neville on social media, marking 38 years of friendship.

The football icon posted a selfie with the duo while enjoying a trip to Napa Valley, captioning it: "Great few days back in Napa with special people. 38 years of friendship between the 3 of us ❤️❤️❤️ @davidgardner @gneville2.

" This outing comes months after Cruz showed deep emotion during a London performance with his band, The Breakers, where he struggled to stay composed while singing their new single, Loneliest Boy—a song believed to reference his older brother Brooklyn's estrangement from the family





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