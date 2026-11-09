Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel Move Into New London Home

Cruz Beckham, 21, and girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 31, have moved into a cozy London home with their dog Sandy. This detailed look reveals their new space, decorated with personal touches and music gear, situated near the Beckham family mansion in Holland Park.

Cruz Beckham, aged 21, has relocated from his parents' residence, a £31.5 million mansion, to a new shared home in London with his partner Jackie Apostel, 31. The couple recently showcased their new living space, which serves as a comfortable base for their lives and creative pursuits.

Key Details of the New London Residence

The newly shared house, located in London, is described as being much cosier in scale compared to the large family estate in Holland Park. While the exact address is not specified, it is presumed to be in close proximity to the home of David and Victoria Beckham. The property accommodates Cruz, Jackie, and their Golden Retriever puppy named Sandy.

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The interior design reflects the couple's personal style and interests. A notable feature in the wood-panelled kitchen is a large photograph of the couple kissing mounted on the wall. The space includes a substantial camel-coloured suede sofa positioned beneath shutter-covered windows, creating a relaxed atmosphere for lounging.

Music plays a central role in the home's layout. The living room has been converted into a makeshift music room, complete with microphone stands and guitars hung on the walls. Bookshelves are filled with Beatles records, indicating the couple's musical influences. The basement kitchen features a large marble island surrounded by bar stools, designed for entertaining guests.

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Stakeholder Connections and Professional Roles

Jackie Apostel serves as the manager for Cruz Beckham's band, The Breakers. The couple has been dating since early 2024 and have remained inseparable throughout their relationship. Jackie has supported the band through various tours, including the For Your Love Tour, which spanned Europe and included performances at the Reading and Leeds festival.

Cruz has publicly acknowledged Jackie's dual role as both his romantic partner and professional manager. He posted a tribute on Instagram stating that they are a team. He credited her for managing creative, strategic, and management aspects of his career, expressing deep affection and gratitude for her support.

Jackie Apostel was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She has relocated to London to be with Cruz and has integrated into the Beckham family circle. She has attended fashion shows hosted by Victoria Beckham and frequently wears her designs. This closeness suggests a strong personal bond beyond the romantic relationship with Cruz.

Personal Lifestyle and Future Interactions

The home environment encourages family interaction and leisure. Cruz was seen giving a guitar lesson to his younger sister, Harper Beckham, 15, in the living room. The kitchen area includes a lounge space with comfy armchairs and a coffee table stocked with snacks such as lollipops and Love Heart sweets.

The couple also maintains a tradition of celebrating personal milestones with public displays of affection. Cruz recently marked Jackie's 31st birthday with a series of photos showing them together. He deleted one suggestive image from a yacht after posting it, indicating a careful management of their public image.

Jackie has accompanied the family on regular holidays around the world, further embedding herself in their social circle. The new home provides a stable base for Cruz's music career with The Breakers and Jackie's management work. Their shared life continues to be documented on social media, with recent posts highlighting their domestic life with their dog Sandy.

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Impact on Public Perception and Fan Engagement

The revelation of the new home offers fans a glimpse into the private life of Cruz Beckham. The decision to move out of the family mansion marks a significant step in his independence and adult life. The cozy nature of the new property contrasts with the grandeur of the previous residence, reflecting a shift towards a more modest and personal living arrangement.

Jackie Apostel's role as both manager and partner adds a layer of complexity to their public narrative. Her influence on Cruz's career decisions and daily life is evident in the organization of the home and the promotion of The Breakers. The couple's active social media presence continues to engage fans, who follow their relationship and professional developments closely.

The integration of music equipment and personal memorabilia in the new home underscores the importance of art in their daily lives. The presence of Beatles records and microphone stands suggests that music remains a priority alongside their personal relationship. This environment likely supports the creative process for The Breakers as they plan future tours and releases.

The proximity to the Beckham family estate in Holland Park may facilitate continued family interactions. Harper Beckham's visits for guitar lessons highlight the ongoing familial bond. The new home serves as a neutral yet connected space for both the couple and their extended family.

As Cruz Beckham transitions into this new chapter, the role of Jackie Apostel remains pivotal. Her support as a manager and partner is frequently cited by Cruz in public communications. The stability provided by the new home and their established routines may contribute to the success of The Breakers and the couple's relationship.