Crunchyroll to Stream New Goku Anime English Dub on November 12

Crunchyroll will launch the English dub of the new Goku anime remake on November 12, featuring fresh voice work and original audio cuts. Fans can watch weekly releases in North America and Latin America.

The new remake of the popular Goku anime will begin streaming in English on Crunchyroll on November 12 at 8:00 AM Pacific Time. The platform has confirmed that the dub will include fresh voice recordings, alongside a mix of original audio from earlier edits.

New Voice Work Planned for the Dub

During a panel at Collect‑A‑Con Houston in 2026, Sean Schemmel-known for voicing Goku in English-disclosed that the studio is recording new lines for the upcoming release. He said the team had completed several sessions the week before the announcement and is continuing to work on additional material to ensure the viewing experience feels brand new.

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The fact that the dub will not rely solely on older audio has been a relief to long‑time fans who expected the remake to include a mix of original and newly recorded lines. Schemmel noted that while some scenes will pull from previous versions, many moments will feature his latest performances.

Broadcast Schedule and Regional Access

After the premiere on November 12, new episodes will air weekly on Crunchyroll. Viewers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America will have access to the series as it rolls out. The schedule aligns with the network's standard release cadence for anime titles.

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Crunchyroll has not yet announced the total episode count, but the current season's narrative threads cover the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs. Episodes will likely continue throughout the fall, potentially extending into the winter 2027 slate if the storyline requires additional episodes.

Implications for Fans and the Anime Community

Fans who followed the original series will appreciate the effort to update the dub with new voice recordings, as it signals a commitment to quality and authenticity. The inclusion of fresh material may also bring new nuances to familiar characters, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the remake.

For the broader anime community, the announcement confirms that even extensive revivals are investing in comprehensive localization. It demonstrates that studios recognize the importance of delivering a polished, culturally adapted product for international audiences and may influence future projects in the genre.

Future Episodes and Story Arc Development

The series will move from the Battle of Gods climax into subsequent arcs, with the exact endpoint still pending. While the studio has not specified the finish date, the narrative arc suggests potential continuation into late 2027, giving fans ample time to anticipate new episodes.

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Overall, the November 12 start date marks a significant milestone for the Goku anime remake, offering English-speaking audiences a revitalized, high‑quality listening experience that blends new voice work with strategic use of original material.