Crunchyroll Surprise Releases Mature, Acclaimed Anime 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You' Ahead of Summer 2026 Season

Crunchyroll has unexpectedly launched the anime 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You' early, releasing half of its planned episodes as a pre-season surprise. The series has quickly earned a perfect 5-star rating from nearly 15,000 users, praised for its grounded adult romance and unique dual-persona premise.

The Spring 2026 anime season is nearing its conclusion, but major streaming platforms are already looking ahead to Summer. Crunchyroll , the dominant force in anime streaming worldwide, has made an unexpected move by releasing a new series ahead of schedule.

The show, titled "Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You," debuted early as a special pre-season launch, dropping half of its planned content all at once. This surprise release covers what was intended to be the first six episodes of the series' apparent 12-episode run. Since its debut, the anime has quietly gained a passionate following, praised for its mature storytelling and unique premise.

It has amassed nearly 15,000 user ratings on Crunchyroll, holding a perfect 5-star average, positioning it among the most acclaimed series of the year so far. The narrative centers on Sasaki, a man in his forties burdened by a monotonous corporate job. His few moments of relief come from visiting a local supermarket where Yamada, a cheerful clerk in her twenties, works. Her bright disposition lifts his spirits, prompting him to make unnecessary purchases just to see her.

The turning point occurs when Sasaki fails to find Yamada at the store and instead encounters a woman smoking behind the supermarket. This woman, Tayama, is revealed to be a completely different side of Yamada-a more mature, hipster persona. From then on, Sasaki looks forward to two distinct encounters, both with the same person, doubling his daily sources of joy. This simple yet clever twist forms the emotional core of the series.

Unlike many romance-focused anime that target teenage experiences, this series grounds itself in adult life. It explores quiet desperation, routine, and the search for small happinesses in everyday settings. The story doesn't rely on fantastical elements or high school drama; instead, it finds drama in subtle interactions and personal discovery. This authenticity resonates with older viewers who often feel underserved by the medium's frequent focus on youth.

The show's pacing and format further enhance accessibility. With its surprise early release, Crunchyroll launched all six available episodes-each under ten minutes-making the series highly bingeable. viewers can easily consume it in one sitting or integrate it into a busy schedule. The combination of relatable characters, mature themes, and an easy-to-digest episode structure has propelled "Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You" to standout status before the official Summer 2026 season even begins





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anime Crunchyroll Smoking Behind The Supermarket With You Summer 2026 Surprise Release Adult Romance Slice Of Life Mature Themes Japanese Animation Streaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major Isekai Sequel Debuts New Trailer Ahead of Crunchyroll ReleaseMushoku Tensei Season 3 has dropped a new trailer ahead of its release with Crunchyroll this Summer

Read more »

Crunchyroll bets on adult-focused anime with 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You' pre-releaseWhile shōnen and high school romance anime remain popular, Crunchyroll is shifting towards more mature, slice-of-life stories for adult audiences. The streaming platform released a pre-release of the adult romance anime 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You' ahead of its official 2026 simulcast. The series, consisting of 12 mini-episodes, exceeded expectations and is praised as a refreshing, heartwarming romance that could set a new standard for the genre.

Read more »

Solo Leveling Becomes Most Watched Anime on Crunchyroll with Over 1 Million RatingsThe anime series Solo Leveling has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing one million ratings on Crunchyroll, becoming the platform's most watched series. With an overwhelming 95% of ratings at the highest level, the show's unique power-fantasy premise, stunning animation by A-1 Pictures, and exclusive availability on Crunchyroll have fueled its rise. Despite some criticism regarding its protagonist's invincibility and familiar tropes, its popularity continues to soar as the franchise expands with a new season, a sequel novel, and a forthcoming Netflix live-action adaptation starring Byeon Woo-seok.

Read more »

Given Movie Sequel Gets Surprise English Dub Release on CrunchyrollCrunchyroll has stealthily released the English dub for the second film of the Given two-part movie, bringing the anime adaptation of Natsuki Kizu's beloved manga to a close. Fans can now stream the finale in both Japanese and English.

Read more »