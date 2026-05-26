Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Gintama's New Series and Films Additions in April

This text provides an overview of the Spring 2026 anime season and highlights new series and films being added to Crunchyroll and Netflix in April for May, including Gintama creator's confirmed series and films for Netflix in May.

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is still ongoing, bringing several surprises in the anime world. Most of the new series are released in the first month of the quarter and end up on Crunchyroll , the largest streaming hub for anime fans worldwide.

According to a streaming giant, it takes a different approach and continues to venture into the anime industry with new additions and projects that always pique the interest of anime enthusiasts. While Crunchyroll's seasonal lineup includes dozens of new series, Netflix usually focuses on original anime, reviving older anime, and a handful of exciting new shows every month.

April had another range of surprises for fans, among which Gintama creator shared a new list of confirmed series and films being added to the platform in May 2026, where the platform is bringing new episodes of Detective Conan. The manga began serialization in 1994 and received its anime adaptation by the TMS Entertainment studio two years later





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Crunchyroll Netflix Gintama Detective Conan Spring 2026 Anime Season

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