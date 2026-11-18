Watch the Crunchyroll Fall anime following enchanter Rein, a kicked-out party member whose reclaimed skill points make his gear stronger than anything else.

A new anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll this Fall, and it follows Rein, an enchanter who is kicked out of his adventuring party. The series is an adaptation of the work by Asa Rokushima and centers on a group of would-be losers who band together to succeed.

The show is described as a team of gremlins failing upwards through their misadventures. Crunchyroll offers the series with both Japanese and English language audio.

Also read Stefano Ricci Travels to Bhutan for Fall 2027

Rein's Enchanting Rise From Party Outcast

Rein is an enchanter who can invest skill points into weapons and armor. He is soon removed from his party because he is seen as unnecessary.

After leaving the group, Rein takes back all of the skill points he has handed out so far. He then uses them to make his paltry clothes and weapons stronger than anything else, even when his weapons are sometimes just pebbles.

Advertisement

The premise shares the familiar hook of stories where a main character is expelled from a party and later revealed to be secretly strong. However, the anime takes a floatier route to reach its key turning points, which keeps the story from feeling predictable.

Lily and Margaret Shape the Party

Rein's party slowly forms as new members join, including Lily and Margaret. Lily is an S-Rank adventurer who was a shut-in for two years before returning to the adventuring world.

Margaret originally wants to kill Lily, a detail that sets up a tense and unusual start to their relationship. The group's bonds develop from that hostile beginning as the adventures continue.

Rein is naive and a bit of a dullard, but he takes his adventures seriously now that he is on his own. Compared with Kazuma, the protagonist of Konosuba, Rein is described as a much more capable person.

Comedy Tone and Real Danger in Episodes

Konosuba is the closest comparison for the series, particularly in the tone of its comedy and its wacky character choices. Rein, Lily and Margaret are often seen having fun in an almost trolling way with their adventures.

Advertisement

Beneath the humor, the episodes seen so far involve a great deal of risk. Unlike Kazuma, who can be revived, the characters in this series have no potential for revivals, which keeps the group from turning into a full comedy.

The production is where the anime stands out most. Action scenes move with a cool fluidity, and the exaggerated faces of the cast are used to land the jokes, creating a blend of stylish action and hilarious comedy that is rarely seen elsewhere.

Season 4 Development and Where to Watch

Season 4 of the anime is now in the works, but no release date or release window has been revealed as of this time. Without a clear indication of how long the wait will be, fans have no set schedule to plan around.

In the meantime, the series is presented as a good way to satisfy the itch for similar power-fantasy stories. Viewers can stream it now on Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English audio.

Readers who are watching this Fall are invited to share their thoughts about the series in the comments.