Crunchyroll bets on adult-focused anime with 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You' pre-release

While shōnen and high school romance anime remain popular, Crunchyroll is shifting towards more mature, slice-of-life stories for adult audiences. The streaming platform released a pre-release of the adult romance anime 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You' ahead of its official 2026 simulcast. The series, consisting of 12 mini-episodes, exceeded expectations and is praised as a refreshing, heartwarming romance that could set a new standard for the genre.

Although shōnen anime, full of momentous battles with great displays of power, and high school romances aimed primarily at a young audience are among the most popular titles in the industry, Crunchyroll is now betting on more mature stories, perfect for adults to just enjoy, relax, and unwind after a long day.

Mentioning anime aimed at adults inevitably brings to mind those R-rated series filled with suggestive scenes and violence that were prevalent in the 90s. However, many of the new-gen anime that are currently sweeping the charts are slice-of-life adaptations that offer a sentimental and bittersweet perspective on the beauty and hardships of adulthood. One of the strongest examples from 2026 is the drama Journal With Witch, with its honest and profound look at grief and family.

Now, Crunchyroll is trying its luck with an adult romance, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You. Kicking off its summer 2026 lineup early, Crunchyroll followed the Japanese streaming platform, ABEMA, with a special pre-release of Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You. This pre-release consisted of 12 mini-episodes that premiered on June 3, one month ahead of the anime's official simulcast.

Each mini-episode runs approximately 8 to 12 minutes and comprises the first six episodes of the adaptation in chronological order, split into two parts. While short-format anime series and batch releases always spark criticism, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You exceeded expectations and is on its way to becoming a benchmark for mature romcoms.

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You Is the Romance Anime the Genre Desperately Needed While the title might make it sound like just a guilty pleasure series for nicotine lovers, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You could be the most refreshing anime romance in years. Age, mutual friends, personal style, and shared interests; salaryman Sasaki and supermarket cashier Yamada have nothing in common other than their regular exchange at register number two.

Although this dynamic usually doesn't lead to anything more, the appearance of Tayama and her interactions with Sasaki, arising purely from their shared love of cigarettes, become a truly heartwarming connection that doesn't quite feel like friendship or romance initially. ScreenRant.com | Anime Hub Interactive Quiz ScreenRant/ Anime/ Crunchyroll/ Trivia Crunchyroll · Anime Knowledge Edition The Official Crunchyroll Anime Quiz ⚔ClassicsLegendary ✨New GenRising 🎬StudiosCreators 🏆AwardsBest of ▶StreamingWatch START STREAMING!

→ QUESTION 1 / 8CLASSICS 01 Attack on Titan became one of the most-watched anime on Crunchyroll. The story takes place in a world where humanity lives behind massive walls to protect themselves from giant humanoid creatures. What are these creatures called? AKaiju BTitans CHollows DDemons ✓ Correct!

The giant humanoid creatures are called Titans. In the original Japanese, they’re referred to as “Kyojin” . Eren Yeager’s quest to destroy all Titans after they breach Wall Maria became one of the most gripping storylines in anime history. ✗ That answer needs more filler training!

The answer is Titans. Kaiju are giant monsters from Japanese cinema like Godzilla, Hollows are the enemy creatures in Bleach, and Demons appear in series like Demon Slayer. In Attack on Titan, these towering humanoid creatures are specifically called Titans.

NEXT → QUESTION 2 / 8STUDIOS 02 Studio MAPPA has become one of the most prominent anime studios in recent years, producing several massive hit series. Which of these popular anime was NOT produced by MAPPA? AJujutsu Kaisen BAttack on Titan: The Final Season CChainsaw Man DDemon Slayer ✓ Correct! Demon Slayer is produced by ufotable, not MAPPA.

Ufotable’s stunning animation quality — especially the breathtaking fight sequences — became a hallmark of the Demon Slayer franchise. MAPPA produced Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan: The Final Season, and Chainsaw Man. ✗ That answer needs more filler training! The answer is Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer is animated by studio ufotable, renowned for its gorgeous visual effects. MAPPA has produced Jujutsu Kaisen, took over Attack on Titan: The Final Season from WIT Studio, and animated Chainsaw Man.

NEXT → QUESTION 3 / 8NEW GEN 03 Solo Leveling became a massive hit anime in 2024 after being one of the most popular manhwa in the world. The story follows a weak hunter who gains the unique ability to level up. What is the protagonist’s name? AJin-Woo Sung BSung Jin-Woo CKim Dokja DYoo Joonghyuk ✓ Correct!

Sung Jin-Woo is the protagonist of Solo Leveling. Originally the weakest E-Rank hunter, he gains the power of the mysterious System, allowing him to level up infinitely. His transformation from the “World’s Weakest Hunter” to the most powerful Shadow Monarch captivated millions of readers and viewers. ✗ That answer needs more filler training!

The answer is Sung Jin-Woo. Jin-Woo Sung reverses the name order . Kim Dokja and Yoo Joonghyuk are protagonists from Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, another popular Korean series. Sung Jin-Woo is the iconic Shadow Monarch of Solo Leveling.

NEXT → QUESTION 4 / 8AWARDS 04 The Crunchyroll Anime Awards celebrate the best in anime each year. Which anime won Anime of the Year at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards? AJujutsu Kaisen Season 2 BFrieren: Beyond Journey’s End COshi no Ko DVinland Saga Season 2 ✓ Correct! Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End won Anime of the Year at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

This beautifully contemplative series about an elven mage reflecting on mortality and the passage of time after her hero party’s quest ends charmed audiences and critics alike with its unique, introspective storytelling. ✗ That answer needs more filler training! The answer is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

While Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Oshi no Ko, and Vinland Saga Season 2 were all critically acclaimed, it was Frieren’s meditative exploration of time, memory, and connection that captured the top prize at the 2024 ceremony. NEXT → QUESTION 5 / 8CLASSICS 05 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is consistently rated as one of the greatest anime of all time. The story follows two brothers who attempted a forbidden alchemical technique. What taboo did Edward and Alphonse Elric commit?

ACreating gold BHuman transmutation CDestroying a Philosopher’s Stone DKilling a homunculus ✓ Correct! Edward and Alphonse attempted human transmutation to bring their deceased mother back to life. The attempt failed catastrophically — Edward lost his left leg and then sacrificed his right arm to bind Alphonse’s soul to a suit of armor. This event drives the entire series as they search for the Philosopher’s Stone to restore their bodies.

✗ That answer needs more filler training! The answer is human transmutation — specifically, attempting to resurrect their dead mother. In the world of FMA, human transmutation is the ultimate taboo in alchemy. The brothers’ failed attempt cost Edward his limbs and Alphonse his entire body, setting the stage for their epic journey.

NEXT → QUESTION 6 / 8NEW GEN 06 Spy x Family became a worldwide phenomenon with its wholesome yet action-packed story of a found family. The father, Loid Forger, is secretly a spy. What is his spy codename? AAgent Dusk BTwilight CShadow DNightfall ✓ Correct!

Loid Forger’s spy codename is Twilight, and he’s considered the top agent of Westalis’s intelligence service, WISE. His mission, Operation Strix, requires him to build a fake family — leading him to adopt the telepathic Anya and marry the assassin Yor, creating one of anime’s most beloved found families. ✗ That answer needs more filler training! The answer is Twilight.

Agent Dusk and Shadow are fictional names, while Nightfall is actually the codename of another WISE agent, Fiona Frost, who has a crush on Loid. Twilight is Westalis’s greatest spy and the heart of Spy x Family’s charming story.

NEXT → QUESTION 7 / 8STREAMING 07 Crunchyroll merged with another major anime streaming service to become the dominant platform for anime. Which streaming service was absorbed into Crunchyroll? ANetflix Anime BFunimation CHIDIVE DAnimeLab ✓ Correct! Funimation was merged into Crunchyroll after Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T in 2021.

The merger consolidated the anime streaming market, bringing Funimation’s massive library of dubbed anime together with Crunchyroll’s simulcast catalog, making Crunchyroll the world’s largest dedicated anime platform. ✗ That answer needs more filler training! The answer is Funimation. Netflix Anime is part of Netflix and operates independently, HIDIVE is Sentai Filmworks’ streaming service, and AnimeLab was a smaller Australian service.

Funimation — once Crunchyroll’s biggest rival — was fully absorbed into the Crunchyroll platform. NEXT → QUESTION 8 / 8STUDIOS 08 Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli are legendary in the anime world. Miyazaki’s final film was released in 2023 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. What is the title of this film?

ASpirited Away 2 BThe Wind Rises CThe Boy and the Heron DPonyo Returns ✓ Correct! The Boy and the Heron was released in 2023 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2024. The deeply personal, surrealist fantasy film was widely considered Miyazaki’s farewell masterpiece, exploring themes of grief, imagination, and the passage between worlds. ✗ That answer needs more filler training!

The answer is The Boy and the Heron. Spirited Away 2 and Ponyo Returns don’t exist. The Wind Rises was Miyazaki’s previous “final” film from 2013. The Boy and the Heron marked his true farewell, winning the Oscar and cementing his legacy as anime’s greatest storyteller.

REVEAL MY SCORE → Binge Complete Your Anime Watch Level / 8 Are you an anime sensei — or still on episode one? ↻ REWATCH Despite having a simple story composed mainly of the conversations between two characters, the anime not only avoids becoming repetitive but also stands on its own, immersing viewers in a cozy atmosphere.

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You's charm comes mostly from Sasaki and Tayama's radically different personalities and how they support each other and become confidants in their daily struggles, each being exactly what the other needed. However, the heart of the story rests on the duality of Tayama and the kind-hearted, somewhat scatterbrained Sasaki, which creates a sense of impatience in viewers about when the mystery will unravel.

From generational culture clashes to Tayama's inclement mockery and endearing moments depicting the subtle changes in their relationship as it progresses slowly but surely, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You pulls viewers in with each development, many of them relatable for adults. Furthermore, the fact that the mini-episodes are half the length of a typical anime makes the series fly by, as each part feels self-contained, similar to reading a manga chapter.

This makes Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You the perfect rom-com for de-stressing, ideal for adults to watch on a short break without disrupting their routine. Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You Is Already Among the Best Rated Anime of 2026 By offering not only a realistic look at the worries that often come in work life, but also the joy of having someone to confide in, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You experienced one of the best receptions so far among the anime of 2026, despite its unconventional format.

Currently, the anime boasts a rating of 8.46 on the MyAnimeList website. Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You also achieved a perfect 5-star rating on Crunchyroll, earning around 10,000 ratings in the first three days after its premiere, a figure higher than what many anime accomplish after completing their broadcasts.

Related Crunchyroll's Latest Romance Anime Is More Than Its Ridiculous Name There's a new trend of anime series using ridiculous names to get attention, but this new Crunchyroll hit is so much more than a wildly funny name. Posts By Branson Garza This proves there's interest among fans of adult dramas, so Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You could become a new standard for slice-of-life anime.

Episode 7 of the anime will arrive on streaming in July during its regular weekly broadcast. However, for those who have had enough of high school melodramas and enjoy understated humour, invigorating conversations during nighttime, and a slow-burn romance, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You is a must-watch anime to stream on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll founded May 14, 2006 notable shows In/Spectre, Tower of God, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation Expand Collapse





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