Crunchyroll Awards 2026 exceeds 73 million voters, highlights global growth of anime

The Crunchyroll Awards 2026 took place to celebrate the best of anime, with 73 million fans casting their votes. The ceremony saw several high-profile attendees and recognized Sony/Crunchyroll's record-breaking anime work, showcasing the significant cultural impact of anime across the globe.

The Crunchyroll Awards ceremony took place to celebrate the best of anime, with over 73 million anime fans casting their votes. The ceremony was attended by several celebrities, including RZA, Winston Duke, Young Miko, BamBam, TEN, Asuka Saito, Kasumi Arimura, Nanase Nishino, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The awards were hosted by Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu alongside YouTube creator Gigguk. The winner for best animation had Sony/Crunchyroll's record-breaking anime work, contributing 7 awards for voice artist and language-specific categories The winner, Gachiakuta, received 4 main categories, including best new series, best background art, and best character design. A second season of the show is already in the works.

The ceremony was a representation of the growing interest in anime globally, highlighting its significant cultural impact across the world





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crunchyroll Awards 2026 Anime Sony/Crunchyroll Global Growth Anime Fans Record-Breaking Cultural Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: Global Viewing Times, Nominations, and MoreThe article provides essential information about the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, including global viewing times, how to stream the event, a rundown of the nominees, and more. It mentions the co-hosts, presenters, and theme for the awards.

Read more »

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Winners: My Hero Academia, Demon SlayerSally Amaki and Jon Kabira hosted a star-studded Anime Awards celebration with performances honoring Evangelion, Naruto, and more. Tatsuya Nagamine received the Global Impact Award, celebrating a career that shaped anime culture and fans worldwide.

Read more »

The Weeknd Hosts 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Honors Tatsuya NagamineThe Weeknd attended the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards to present the anime of the year award to My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON. Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina won best score for their work on their film, and Kenshi Yonezu received the award for best anime song. The ceremony was hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira for the fourth year, with a video, tribute, and performances. Tatsuya Nagamine, musing behind numerous anime works, was honored with a Global Impact Award, and Masayuki Sato was looked back fondly.

Read more »

2026's Crunchyroll Anime Awards are All Over the PlaceFor its 10th anniversary, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards gave out wins to 'My Hero Academia,' 'Demon Slayer,' and...'Lazarus'?

Read more »