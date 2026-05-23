Crunchyroll Announces Taizan 5 Movie: A Complete Story with Intensely Crafted Story Material

Crunchyroll recently announced that the popular anime series Taizan 5 is expanding with a new movie in the works. This anime adaptation, which was an out-and-out miniseries featuring only six episodes, is now getting a full-length feature film treatment with all-new scenes that were not present in the original television series. Fans can now stream the TV series on Crunchyroll and are eagerly awaiting what changes might be made for the feature-film version.

Crunchyroll announced a movie for the hit anime series Taizan 5 , whose original manga made an impact in 2023 with its striking release. The anime adaptation consisted of only six episodes and is now expanding with a new movie, which features brand new scenes not seen in the TV version.

The original TV anime was directed by Shinya Iino for studio ENISHIYA, with character designs by Keita Nagahara and music composed by Yoshiaki Fujisawa. The anime starred Kurumi Mamiya, Reina Ueda, Konomi Kohara, and Anna Nagase





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