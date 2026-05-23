Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Winners: My Hero Academia, One Piece Anime of the Year

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2026 recently held its ceremony, honoring the biggest series of the past year. My Hero Academia’s claimed victory for best anime film of the year. On top of these major wins, Cartoon Network’s One Piece Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE Best Opening Sequence – On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2 Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Anime Song – IRIS OUT — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish ) – Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (French)- Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) – Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2026 recently held its ceremony, honoring the biggest series of the past year. My Hero Academia ’s claimed victory for best anime film of the year.

On top of these major wins, Cartoon Network’s One Piece Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE Best Opening Sequence – On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2 Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Anime Song – IRIS OUT — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish ) – Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (French)- Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) – Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castl





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Crunchyroll Anime Awards My Hero Academia One Piece Anime Of The Year Best Anime Film Best Continuing Series Best Opening Sequence Best Action Best Isekai Anime Best Animation Best Director Best Supporting Character Best Anime Song Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) Best Voice Artist Performance (English) Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portu Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spani Best Voice Artist Performance (French) Best Voice Artist Performance (German) Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish)

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