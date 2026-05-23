Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: Solo Leveling Puts Sights on Unprecedented Achievements

Solo Leveling, a popular anime on Crunchyroll, is making its mark in the world of animation, with an impressive number of nominations at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026. Despite airing its final episode a year ago, the series continues to generate viewership and has set several records in its path.

With the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 approaching, attention turns to Solo Leveling and its nominations. The series has received an overwhelming amount of nominations, including Best Continuing Series, Best Animation, Best Action Anime , Best Anime Main Character, Best Anime Song, Best Anime Score, and many more.

Season 2 of Solo Leveling has been nominated in ten different categories at the Anime Awards, and it aims to set an unofficial record for most Anime Awards won by an anime on Crunchyroll. Even after airing its final episode a year ago, Solo Leveling's popularity continues to thrive, with the anime closing in on a new record of having 1 million ratings on Crunchyroll.

Although no news has been confirmed about Season 3, the anime has a loyal fan base that is eagerly waiting for updates





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Solo Leveling Crunchyroll Records

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Hollywood Reporter Toasts New York’s Top Real Estate Agents at 2026 Power Broker AwardsThe annual event, presented by The Society Group, took over Cara Delevingne's Gramercy Park penthouse for a celebration of NYC's biggest brokers.

Read more »

Delicious in Dungeon Fans Excited as Major Exhibition and Anime Expo 2026 Event CoincideNearly two years after the successful completion of season one, Delicious in Dungeon fans are eagerly anticipating any news regarding season two. With both an art exhibition and the industry's largest anime convention, Anime Expo 2026 discussing in tow, fans have high hopes that substantial updates will be shared.

Read more »

The Twain Shall Meet: 2026 Toyota GR Corolla vs. 2026 Toyota GR YarisThe GR Corolla's switch to European production gave R&T the chance to experience it alongside its smaller sibling.

Read more »

J-Pop Sound Capsule Makes Its Return to Anime Expo 2026Those looking for something music-related at Anime Expo 2026 are in luck, as the J-Pop Sound Capsule will return on July 2

Read more »