Crunchyroll Anime Awards: 2026 Edition

The 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards have come and gone, discussing the changes for the 2026 edition of the event.

The 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards have come and gone, and overall, it was one of their better award shows . Not only was there a wider variety of winners to the point that no single anime dominated the awards, but for the most part, the winners of each category were incredibly deserved, so it feels like Crunchyroll did a far better job of making things balanced compared to previous years.

The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were good for the most part, but sadly, they were still far from perfect. As with any award show, there will always be cases when someone or something that should be a clear winner is egregiously snubbed and given little to no recognition, and in the case of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, 2025s best anime was undeniably robbed, even if there might be an explanation for it all





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Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Winners Ongoing Award Shows Balancing 2026 Invalid Anime Dandadan Season 2 Crunchyroll Anime Snubbed Wins Destitute Explanation

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