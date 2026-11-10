Crumbling Provo apartment complex will be turned into new BYU housing

The site of the 'blighted' Park Plaza property in Provo will be redeveloped and provide new student housing near BYU.

A long-abandoned apartment building will give way to a convenient new student housing complex near Brigham Young University. The Provo City Council has unanimously approved the redevelopment of the former Park Plaza property at 910 N. 900 East, a city news release explained, providing nearly 150 units.

Replacing the current crumbling property, which city documents describe as in a “long-standing blight condition,” will improve the safety of the site and give students ready access to public transit and campus amenities. A key feature will be a car-stacking parking system, the release said, which will accommodate more vehicles without the need for additional structures.

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Besides this parking system, residents also will have access to a shared-vehicle program, the city noted, so students who don’t own a vehicle will still have access to one for “occasional trips, errands and other transportation needs. ” Council member Rachel Whipple sees this system as a “pretty good solution” for dealing with issues of parking and the shortage of student housing.

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While the original structure contained three stories with 45 total apartments, the newly planned building will be six stories with 146 units and up to 523 beds. Council member Craig Christensen said he was “really grateful for the creativity” of the project and that he appreciated the developer’s willingness to explore new approaches.