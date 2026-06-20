Crumbl Cookies’ super-sweet ‘Charger’ combines soda, energy drinks — and has almost half a pound of sugar

Crumbl Cookies’ new “Dirty Sodas” – available at select locations across the US and Canada – have come under fresh scrutiny after a fitness influencer exposed the ungodly sugar content of one of th…

Crumbl Cookies’ new ultra-sweetened, caffeinated concoctions are being slammed by health experts after a fitness influencer exposed how much sugar they have. The drinks called “Chargers” combine soda, energy drinks and syrups into what critics describe as a nutritionist’s worst nightmare.

“Crumbl Cookies is now selling you a drink that is 186 grams of sugar,” Itay Shechter, who shares health and “That’s almost half a pound of sugar or five cans of Coke. They call this ‘Crazy Cousins’ and indeed, you’d have to be crazy or completely ignorant to drink 840 calories of liquid garbage.

” Women should cap their sugar intake at 25 grams per day and men should consume no more than 36 grams,which officially launched in test markets in 2025 and continue to roll out at new locations in the US and Canada. Dirty Sodas are soda-based drinks with added flavors, syrups, lime and cream. Crumbl offers 40 different combos.

It contains Red Bull – which has 114 mg of caffeine in a 12-ounce can – Sprite, pineapple and strawberry syrups, and coconut cream,Health influencer Itay Shechter revealed the “Crazy Cousins” drink has the same amount of sugar as five cans of Coke.

“You should have to sign a waiver,” one stunned X user reacted to the video recirculating on X.No one is forced to buy the drink, argued others who said those who take issue with the sugar-caffeine overload can simply steer clear. “If you don’t like it don’t buy it. It is none of your business ,” another agreed.

“This is less about one drink and more about normalization,” Dr. Darin Detwiler, a food safety advocate and professor at Northeastern University, told The Post. “A drink containing soda, Red Bull, and flavored syrups is essentially stacking multiple sources of sugar and stimulants into a single serving. “The concern is that these products normalize levels of sugar and caffeine that many consumers would not intentionally choose if presented clearly.

” Registered dietitian-nutritionist Lauren Manaker said she hopes consumers view the drink as a “novelty item” opposed to a daily pick-me-up, and that it isn’t something she’d recommend drinking. March CDC article titled “Rethink Your Drink,” the agency warned sugary drinks are the leading source of added sugar in Americans’ diets – leading to daunting health risks including obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

“Americans deserve to know exactly what is in the foods and beverages they consume, so they can make better and more informed choices for themselves and their children,” HHS told The Post. “The Trump Administration is committed to empowering all Americans with clear information as part of our broader efforts to combat the chronic disease epidemic. ”





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diabetes Diseases Public Health Sugar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The supplement industry's dirty secret: Why many supplements fail to deliver resultsDespite the massive growth of the supplement industry in recent years, many people still struggle to feel noticeable results from the products they take every day.

Read more »

Reform UK accuses Restore Britain of 'dirty tricks' campaign in Makerfield by-electionReform UK has accused Restore Britain of a 'dirty tricks' campaign in the Makerfield by-election, with a van bearing the words 'Muslims for Reform' being spotted driving around the constituency.

Read more »

“Pretty Blondes” and Dirty Janes: Women Are Driving Mass True Crime Interest in Female KillersIf women see the stories of female true-crime victims as survival guides, what do they get from the viral Netflix docs about incarcerated women like Maternal Instinct’s Taylor Parker and The Crash’s Mackenzie Shirilla?

Read more »

Reform UK Accuses Restore Britain of 'Dirty Tricks' in Makerfield By-Election Amid Van ControversyA by-election in Makerfield has been marred by allegations of a 'dirty tricks' campaign after a van labeled 'Muslims for Reform' was spotted trailing the Reform UK campaign bus, prompting accusations from Reform UK against rival party Restore Britain.

Read more »